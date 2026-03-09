كشف الفنان السوري جمال سليمان التهديدات التي تعرض لها من قبل نظام الأسد، مشيراً إلى تهديده بابنه، واقتحام منزله.

هددني بابني

وأوضح سليمان، خلال لقائه مع الإعلامية أميرة بدر ببرنامج «أسرار»، أنه كان يرى أن أهم قرار يجب أن يصدر عن مؤتمر حزب البعث آنذاك هو «إلغاء المادة الثامنة من الدستور التي تعطي الحزب الحق الاحتكاري في حكم سورية، والتحول نحو النظام الديموقراطي والتعددية الحزبية والتداول السلمي عبر الانتخابات الحقيقية».

وأضاف: «تلك الفترة شهدت أحداثًا سياسية كبيرة في المنطقة، والسوريون كانوا يتابعون هذه التطورات بقلق كبير، بدافع الحس الوطني والخوف على بلدهم».

وتابع: «التهديدات بدأت بعد اندلاع الثورة السورية، عندما أعلنت دعمي لمطالب الإصلاح وأجريت عددًا من اللقاءات الإعلامية في الصحافة المصرية وغيرها، وكنت في ذلك الوقت أصور مسلسل «الشوارع الخلفية» في مصر، وكنت أعتقد أن تصريحاتي تتسم بالهدوء والوسطية وتنطلق من دوافع وطنية، إلا أن هذا الموقف لم يلق قبولًا لدى نظام الأسد السابق ما دفعهم إلى اقتحام منزلي للقبض علي وتهديدي بالقبض على ابني».