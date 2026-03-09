The Syrian artist Jamal Suleiman revealed the threats he faced from the Assad regime, pointing to a threat against his son and the storming of his home.



They threatened me with my son

Suleiman explained, during his interview with the media personality Amira Badr on the program "Secrets," that he believed the most important decision to be made at the Ba'ath Party conference at that time was: "The cancellation of Article 8 of the constitution, which grants the party a monopoly on ruling Syria, and the transition towards a democratic system, party pluralism, and peaceful transfer of power through genuine elections."

He added that this period witnessed significant political events in the region, and Syrians were following these developments with great concern, driven by national sentiment and fear for their country.

He continued: "The threats began after the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, when I announced my support for reform demands and conducted several media interviews in the Egyptian press and elsewhere. At that time, I was filming the series 'The Back Streets' in Egypt, and I believed that my statements were characterized by calmness and moderation, stemming from national motives. However, this position was not well received by the former Syrian regime, which led them to storm my home to arrest me and threaten to arrest my son.