The creators of the series "Darsh," starring Egyptian artist Mustafa Shaaban, have completed filming just hours before its premiere today on screens as part of the Ramadan 2026 drama competition lineup.

Behind-the-Scenes Videos

Director Ahmed Khaled Moussa shared with his followers on Instagram a collection of video clips from the behind-the-scenes of the work, announcing that filming was completed on Wednesday morning after a period of preparations and continuous shooting.



الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان

Thank You Messages to the Team

Ahmed Khaled also sent a message of thanks to the series team, expressing his gratitude to star Mustafa Shaaban, producer Tamer Morsi, as well as all the technical and artistic crew members both in front of and behind the camera. He also specifically thanked Mr. Amr Dariri for his support throughout the work stages.

Wishes for Success at Premiere

The director confirmed that the end of filming came after long days of continuous work, wishing that this effort would be crowned with the success of the series when it is presented to the audience during Ramadan.

Creators and Team

The series "Darsh" features alongside Mustafa Shaaban, actors Sahar El Sayegh, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Aida Riyad, Lobna Wanas, Hanan Youssef, and others. The work is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin and written by Mahmoud Haggag.