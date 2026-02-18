انتهى صناع مسلسل «درش» الذي يقوم بطولته الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، من التصوير نهائيا قبل عرضه بساعات اليوم على الشاشات ضمن خريطة منافسات دراما شهر رمضان 2026.
فيديوهات من الكواليس
وشارك المخرج أحمد خالد موسى، مخرج العمل، متابعيه عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» مجموعة من مقاطع الفيديو من كواليس العمل، معلنًا اكتمال التصوير صباح الأربعاء اليوم بعد فترة من التحضيرات والتصوير المتواصل.
الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان
رسائل شكر لفريق العمل
كما وجه أحمد خالد أمين رسالة شكر لفريق المسلسل، معبرًا عن امتنانه للنجم مصطفى شعبان، وللمنتج تامر مرسي، إلى جانب جميع أفراد الطاقم الفني والتقني أمام الكاميرا وخلفها، كما خص بالشكر الأستاذ عمرو دريري تقديرًا لمساندته خلال مراحل العمل.
أمنيات بالنجاح عند العرض
وأكد المخرج أن انتهاء التصوير جاء بعد أيام طويلة من العمل المتواصل، متمنيًا أن يكلل هذا الجهد بنجاح المسلسل عند عرضه للجمهور خلال شهر رمضان.
صناع وفريق العمل
يجمع مسلسل «درش» بجانب مصطفى شعبان كل منسهر الصايغ، محمد علي رزق، عايدة رياض، لبنى ونس، حنان يوسف وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج أحمد خالد أمين وتأليف محمود حجاج.
The creators of the series "Darsh," starring Egyptian artist Mustafa Shaaban, have completed filming just hours before its premiere today on screens as part of the Ramadan 2026 drama competition lineup.
Behind-the-Scenes Videos
Director Ahmed Khaled Moussa shared with his followers on Instagram a collection of video clips from the behind-the-scenes of the work, announcing that filming was completed on Wednesday morning after a period of preparations and continuous shooting.
الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان
Thank You Messages to the Team
Ahmed Khaled also sent a message of thanks to the series team, expressing his gratitude to star Mustafa Shaaban, producer Tamer Morsi, as well as all the technical and artistic crew members both in front of and behind the camera. He also specifically thanked Mr. Amr Dariri for his support throughout the work stages.
Wishes for Success at Premiere
The director confirmed that the end of filming came after long days of continuous work, wishing that this effort would be crowned with the success of the series when it is presented to the audience during Ramadan.
Creators and Team
The series "Darsh" features alongside Mustafa Shaaban, actors Sahar El Sayegh, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Aida Riyad, Lobna Wanas, Hanan Youssef, and others. The work is directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin and written by Mahmoud Haggag.