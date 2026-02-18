انتهى صناع مسلسل «درش» الذي يقوم بطولته الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، من التصوير نهائيا قبل عرضه بساعات اليوم على الشاشات ضمن خريطة منافسات دراما شهر رمضان 2026.

فيديوهات من الكواليس

وشارك المخرج أحمد خالد موسى، مخرج العمل، متابعيه عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» مجموعة من مقاطع الفيديو من كواليس العمل، معلنًا اكتمال التصوير صباح الأربعاء اليوم بعد فترة من التحضيرات والتصوير المتواصل.
الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان

الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان

رسائل شكر لفريق العمل

كما وجه أحمد خالد أمين رسالة شكر لفريق المسلسل، معبرًا عن امتنانه للنجم مصطفى شعبان، وللمنتج تامر مرسي، إلى جانب جميع أفراد الطاقم الفني والتقني أمام الكاميرا وخلفها، كما خص بالشكر الأستاذ عمرو دريري تقديرًا لمساندته خلال مراحل العمل.

أمنيات بالنجاح عند العرض

وأكد المخرج أن انتهاء التصوير جاء بعد أيام طويلة من العمل المتواصل، متمنيًا أن يكلل هذا الجهد بنجاح المسلسل عند عرضه للجمهور خلال شهر رمضان.

صناع وفريق العمل

يجمع مسلسل «درش» بجانب مصطفى شعبان كل منسهر الصايغ، محمد علي رزق، عايدة رياض، لبنى ونس، حنان يوسف وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج أحمد خالد أمين وتأليف محمود حجاج.