كشف الفنان المصري حمادة هلال تفاصيل مشاركة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا ضيف شرف في الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح»، المنتظر عرضه ضمن دراما رمضان 2026.

قبول بلا أجر

وأوضح هلال خلال لقاء تلفزيوني أن السقا أبدى موافقته على المشاركة فور عرض الدور عليه، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل للعمل، ومشيراً إلى أنه وافق على التصوير دون الحصول على أي أجر.

أجواء التصوير

وأضاف أن السقا قضى يوم تصوير كاملاً داخل موقع العمل وسط أجواء مليئة بالحب والتعاون، لافتاً إلى أنه كان سعيداً للغاية بالتجربة لدرجة أنه لم يرغب في مغادرة موقع التصوير.

مفاجأة الموسم

يعتبر ظهور السقا واحدة من أبرز مفاجآت الموسم، إذ يظهر في مشهدين محوريين يربطان أحداث الجزء الجديد بالجزء السابق، ما يزيد من تشويق الجمهور لمعرفة دوره وتأثيره على مجريات القصة.

صناع العمل

ويجمع المسلسل عدداً من النجوم، منهم فتحي عبدالوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، وخالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.