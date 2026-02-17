كشف الفنان المصري حمادة هلال تفاصيل مشاركة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا ضيف شرف في الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح»، المنتظر عرضه ضمن دراما رمضان 2026.
قبول بلا أجر
وأوضح هلال خلال لقاء تلفزيوني أن السقا أبدى موافقته على المشاركة فور عرض الدور عليه، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل للعمل، ومشيراً إلى أنه وافق على التصوير دون الحصول على أي أجر.
أجواء التصوير
وأضاف أن السقا قضى يوم تصوير كاملاً داخل موقع العمل وسط أجواء مليئة بالحب والتعاون، لافتاً إلى أنه كان سعيداً للغاية بالتجربة لدرجة أنه لم يرغب في مغادرة موقع التصوير.
مفاجأة الموسم
يعتبر ظهور السقا واحدة من أبرز مفاجآت الموسم، إذ يظهر في مشهدين محوريين يربطان أحداث الجزء الجديد بالجزء السابق، ما يزيد من تشويق الجمهور لمعرفة دوره وتأثيره على مجريات القصة.
صناع العمل
ويجمع المسلسل عدداً من النجوم، منهم فتحي عبدالوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، وخالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.
The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal revealed the details of the participation of Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka as a guest of honor in the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah," which is set to be aired during Ramadan drama in 2026.
Acceptance Without Payment
Helal explained during a television interview that El Sakka expressed his willingness to participate as soon as the role was offered to him, affirming his full support for the project, and noting that he agreed to film without receiving any payment.
Shooting Atmosphere
He added that El Sakka spent an entire shooting day on set amidst an atmosphere filled with love and cooperation, pointing out that he was extremely happy with the experience to the extent that he did not want to leave the filming location.
Season's Surprise
El Sakka's appearance is considered one of the most prominent surprises of the season, as he appears in two pivotal scenes that connect the events of the new season with the previous one, increasing the audience's excitement to know his role and its impact on the storyline.
Creators of the Work
The series features a number of stars, including Fathy Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Youssra El Lozy, and Khaled Sarhan. The work is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.