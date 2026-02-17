The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal revealed the details of the participation of Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka as a guest of honor in the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah," which is set to be aired during Ramadan drama in 2026.

Acceptance Without Payment

Helal explained during a television interview that El Sakka expressed his willingness to participate as soon as the role was offered to him, affirming his full support for the project, and noting that he agreed to film without receiving any payment.

Shooting Atmosphere

He added that El Sakka spent an entire shooting day on set amidst an atmosphere filled with love and cooperation, pointing out that he was extremely happy with the experience to the extent that he did not want to leave the filming location.

Season's Surprise

El Sakka's appearance is considered one of the most prominent surprises of the season, as he appears in two pivotal scenes that connect the events of the new season with the previous one, increasing the audience's excitement to know his role and its impact on the storyline.

Creators of the Work

The series features a number of stars, including Fathy Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Youssra El Lozy, and Khaled Sarhan. The work is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.