المطربة الشعبية أمينة تقدم تتر «السرايا الصفرا» لوفاء عامر في رمضان 2026

The popular singer Amina announced her participation in the series "Al-Saraya Al-Safra," by presenting the opening theme of the work, which stars Wafa Amer and Amr Abdel Gelil, and is scheduled to be aired during Ramadan 2026.

Details of Her Participation in Ramadan 2026

Amina shared a post on her personal account on the "Instagram" platform, commenting: "Wait for me in the opening theme of the series Al-Saraya Al-Safra during Ramadan 2026."



Creators of the Work

The series also features Wafa Amer alongside Ihab Fahmy, Sara Salama, Mona Arafa, Hosni Shata, Taghreed Fahmy, Hossam Fares, Ahmed Salama, and several other artists. The work is directed by Joseph Nabil and written by Hussein Mustafa Moharram.



Other Works

Meanwhile, Wafa Amer is also competing in the Ramadan drama season of 2026 through the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," starring Egyptian artist Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, and others, written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.



Latest Works of Popular Singer Amina

It is worth mentioning that the song "Sahab Fashoush" is the latest musical work by Amina, which is part of her new album "Tijar Al-Saada." She filmed it as a music video, and the song's lyrics are by Ayman Al-Tawil, composed by Hani Farouk, and arranged by Islam Shitos.