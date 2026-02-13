المطربة الشعبية أمينة تقدم تتر «السرايا الصفرا» لوفاء عامر في رمضان 2026

أعلنت المطربة الشعبية أمينة مشاركتها في مسلسل «السرايا الصفرا»، عبر تقديم تتر العمل، الذي يجمع في بطولته وفاء عامر وعمرو عبدالجليل، والمقرر عرضه ضمن مسلسلات رمضان 2026.

تفاصيل مشاركتها في رمضان 2026

وشاركت أمينة، منشوراً، على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام»، وعلقت قائلة: «انتظروني في تتر مسلسل السرايا الصفرا خلال رمضان 2026».
صناع العمل

ويجمع المسلسل بجانب وفاء عامر كلا من إيهاب فهمي، سارة سلامة، منة عرفة، حسني شتا، تغريد فهمي، حسام فارس، أحمد سلامة، وعدد آخر من الفنانين، والعمل من إخراج جوزيف نبيل، وتأليف حسين مصطفى محرم.
أعمال أخرى

بينما تنافس وفاء عامر أيضاً في موسم دراما رمضان لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، بطولة الفنانة المصرية مي عمر، أحمد مجدي وآخرون، ومن تأليف محمد سيد بشير، إخراج محمد علي.
آخر أعمال المطربة الشعبية أمينة

يذكر أن أغنية «صحاب فاشوش» تعد آخر أعمال أمينة الغنائية، وهي ضمن أغنيات ألبومها الجديد «تجار السعادة»، التي صورتها على طريقة الفيديو كليب، والأغنية من كلمات أيمن الطويل، وألحان هاني فاروق، وتوزيع إسلام شيتوس.