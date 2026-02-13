المطربة الشعبية أمينة تقدم تتر «السرايا الصفرا» لوفاء عامر في رمضان 2026

أعلنت المطربة الشعبية أمينة مشاركتها في مسلسل «السرايا الصفرا»، عبر تقديم تتر العمل، الذي يجمع في بطولته وفاء عامر وعمرو عبدالجليل، والمقرر عرضه ضمن مسلسلات رمضان 2026.
تفاصيل مشاركتها في رمضان 2026
وشاركت أمينة، منشوراً، على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام»، وعلقت قائلة: «انتظروني في تتر مسلسل السرايا الصفرا خلال رمضان 2026».
صناع العمل
ويجمع المسلسل بجانب وفاء عامر كلا من إيهاب فهمي، سارة سلامة، منة عرفة، حسني شتا، تغريد فهمي، حسام فارس، أحمد سلامة، وعدد آخر من الفنانين، والعمل من إخراج جوزيف نبيل، وتأليف حسين مصطفى محرم.
أعمال أخرى
بينما تنافس وفاء عامر أيضاً في موسم دراما رمضان لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، بطولة الفنانة المصرية مي عمر، أحمد مجدي وآخرون، ومن تأليف محمد سيد بشير، إخراج محمد علي.
آخر أعمال المطربة الشعبية أمينة
يذكر أن أغنية «صحاب فاشوش» تعد آخر أعمال أمينة الغنائية، وهي ضمن أغنيات ألبومها الجديد «تجار السعادة»، التي صورتها على طريقة الفيديو كليب، والأغنية من كلمات أيمن الطويل، وألحان هاني فاروق، وتوزيع إسلام شيتوس.
The popular singer Amina announced her participation in the series "Al-Saraya Al-Safra," by presenting the opening theme of the work, which stars Wafa Amer and Amr Abdel Gelil, and is scheduled to be aired during Ramadan 2026.
Details of Her Participation in Ramadan 2026
Amina shared a post on her personal account on the "Instagram" platform, commenting: "Wait for me in the opening theme of the series Al-Saraya Al-Safra during Ramadan 2026."
Creators of the Work
The series also features Wafa Amer alongside Ihab Fahmy, Sara Salama, Mona Arafa, Hosni Shata, Taghreed Fahmy, Hossam Fares, Ahmed Salama, and several other artists. The work is directed by Joseph Nabil and written by Hussein Mustafa Moharram.
Other Works
Meanwhile, Wafa Amer is also competing in the Ramadan drama season of 2026 through the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," starring Egyptian artist Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, and others, written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.
Latest Works of Popular Singer Amina
It is worth mentioning that the song "Sahab Fashoush" is the latest musical work by Amina, which is part of her new album "Tijar Al-Saada." She filmed it as a music video, and the song's lyrics are by Ayman Al-Tawil, composed by Hani Farouk, and arranged by Islam Shitos.