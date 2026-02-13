شهدت جامعة ولاية أوهايو مشهداً صادماً هذا الأسبوع، بعد أن اعتدى أستاذ مساعد على مصور صحفي أثناء قيامه بتغطية قضية تتعلق بقروض الطلاب.

وقعت الحادثة عندما كان الصحفي مايك نيومان يقوم بتصوير مقابلة مع رئيس الجامعة السابق إي. جوردون جي، في خطوة لتوثيق جوانب من قضية ديون الطلاب المتراكمة. وبحسب الفيديوهات المتداولة، أقدم الأستاذ لوك بيريز على طرح الصحفي أرضاً بطريقة عنيفة، ما أثار استياء واسعاً بين الطلاب وأعضاء هيئة التدريس.

وأعلنت الجامعة إيقاف الأستاذ عن العمل اعتباراً من 10 فبراير، مؤكدة أنها تنتظر نتائج تحقيق شامل من شرطة الحرم الجامعي لمراجعة كل الحقائق المتعلقة بالحادثة.

هذه الواقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث وصف متابعون الحادثة بأنها «تصرف غير مقبول ومفزع»، فيما دعا آخرون إلى محاسبة المسؤولين الجامعيين على ضمان سلامة الصحفيين داخل الحرم الجامعي.

وتسلط هذه الحادثة الضوء على التوترات المتزايدة في الجامعات الأمريكية حول تغطية الإعلام لقضايا حساسة، مثل ديون الطلاب، وسلوك بعض أعضاء هيئة التدريس.