شهدت جامعة ولاية أوهايو مشهداً صادماً هذا الأسبوع، بعد أن اعتدى أستاذ مساعد على مصور صحفي أثناء قيامه بتغطية قضية تتعلق بقروض الطلاب.
وقعت الحادثة عندما كان الصحفي مايك نيومان يقوم بتصوير مقابلة مع رئيس الجامعة السابق إي. جوردون جي، في خطوة لتوثيق جوانب من قضية ديون الطلاب المتراكمة. وبحسب الفيديوهات المتداولة، أقدم الأستاذ لوك بيريز على طرح الصحفي أرضاً بطريقة عنيفة، ما أثار استياء واسعاً بين الطلاب وأعضاء هيئة التدريس.
وأعلنت الجامعة إيقاف الأستاذ عن العمل اعتباراً من 10 فبراير، مؤكدة أنها تنتظر نتائج تحقيق شامل من شرطة الحرم الجامعي لمراجعة كل الحقائق المتعلقة بالحادثة.
هذه الواقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث وصف متابعون الحادثة بأنها «تصرف غير مقبول ومفزع»، فيما دعا آخرون إلى محاسبة المسؤولين الجامعيين على ضمان سلامة الصحفيين داخل الحرم الجامعي.
وتسلط هذه الحادثة الضوء على التوترات المتزايدة في الجامعات الأمريكية حول تغطية الإعلام لقضايا حساسة، مثل ديون الطلاب، وسلوك بعض أعضاء هيئة التدريس.
The Ohio State University witnessed a shocking scene this week, after an assistant professor assaulted a journalist while he was covering a case related to student loans.
The incident occurred when journalist Mike Newman was filming an interview with former university president E. Gordon Gee, in an effort to document aspects of the mounting student debt issue. According to circulating videos, Professor Luke Perez violently threw the journalist to the ground, sparking widespread outrage among students and faculty members.
The university announced the suspension of the professor effective February 10, stating that it is awaiting the results of a comprehensive investigation by campus police to review all facts related to the incident.
This incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with followers describing the event as "unacceptable and shocking," while others called for accountability from university officials to ensure the safety of journalists on campus.
This incident highlights the increasing tensions at American universities regarding media coverage of sensitive issues, such as student debt, and the behavior of some faculty members.