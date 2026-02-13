The Ohio State University witnessed a shocking scene this week, after an assistant professor assaulted a journalist while he was covering a case related to student loans.

The incident occurred when journalist Mike Newman was filming an interview with former university president E. Gordon Gee, in an effort to document aspects of the mounting student debt issue. According to circulating videos, Professor Luke Perez violently threw the journalist to the ground, sparking widespread outrage among students and faculty members.



The university announced the suspension of the professor effective February 10, stating that it is awaiting the results of a comprehensive investigation by campus police to review all facts related to the incident.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with followers describing the event as "unacceptable and shocking," while others called for accountability from university officials to ensure the safety of journalists on campus.

This incident highlights the increasing tensions at American universities regarding media coverage of sensitive issues, such as student debt, and the behavior of some faculty members.