The Cairo Criminal Court in the Fifth Settlement has postponed the trial of Egyptian producer and media figure Sara Khalifa and 27 other defendants to next Thursday. The detainees face charges related to forming an organized criminal gang to import materials used in drug manufacturing for the purpose of promotion, in addition to possessing firearms and ammunition without a license.

Repeated Postponements

The case has been postponed several times, the latest being to complete the defense's arguments and review the submitted documents, amid widespread anticipation of what the coming days will reveal. The court is still considering the case without a final ruling being issued so far.

Case Details

The details of the case stem from investigations conducted by security authorities that revealed the existence of an organized criminal gang comprising several individuals involved in importing raw materials used in manufacturing narcotics, which were then produced domestically for local and international distribution.

According to the investigation documents, Sara Khalifa has been charged with participating in this criminal gang, alongside 27 other defendants, each playing varying roles within the network.

The list of charges includes forming and managing a criminal organization, bringing in narcotic substances and manufacturing supplies, trafficking in narcotics, and possessing firearms and ammunition without a license. These charges are legally classified as serious crimes that threaten public safety.

Arrest of the Defendants

Based on the investigations, several defendants were arrested, including Sara Khalifa, after the necessary legal procedures were put in place.

The public prosecution immediately began investigations, questioning the defendants and confronting some of them with each other, in addition to examining the seized items, which included large quantities of narcotic substances and raw materials used in their production.

Initial investigations revealed that the network relied on importing raw materials from abroad, then transporting them to specially prepared locations within residential buildings that did not raise suspicions, for use in manufacturing, storage, and distribution. Equipment and tools suspected of being used in the manufacturing stages were also seized.

Technical Evidence and Financial Restraints

As part of the investigation, the relevant authorities examined several mobile phones and electronic devices belonging to the defendants, revealing communications and correspondences suspected to be linked to the management of the criminal activity. Surveillance camera footage from the vicinity of some locations under investigation was also reviewed to support the presented evidence.

Consequently, the prosecution issued decisions to freeze bank accounts, liquid assets, and real estate and movable properties belonging to several defendants, in addition to placing some of them on travel bans and watch lists as a precautionary measure until the case is resolved.

After the investigations concluded, the public prosecution referred the defendants to the Cairo Criminal Court, which began hearing the case amid heightened security measures.

Arguments and Doubts

In contrast, the defense for Sara Khalifa and the other defendants presented lengthy arguments, calling for the annulment of some of the search and seizure procedures, and questioning the validity of the investigations, considering them vague and insufficient to prove the charges against their clients.

The defense also challenged some confessions, claiming they were obtained under duress, and requested the exclusion of certain technical evidence, as well as the inclusion of reports from independent experts to examine the seized items and verify their nature and uses. Despite these requests, the court decided to continue hearing the case and postponed it on several occasions to complete the arguments and hear from the remaining parties.

During the course of the investigations, other incidents emerged that added a new dimension to the case, involving accusations related to an assault on an individual inside a residential unit linked to one of the defendants. These incidents are also subject to examination and investigation within the overall case file.

These developments have complicated the legal landscape and broadened the scope of the charges, making the case a focal point of interest, not only due to the identities of some defendants but also because of the nature of the crimes attributed to them.

Potential Penalties

According to Egyptian law, crimes related to forming a criminal organization and trafficking in narcotics in large quantities can carry penalties of life imprisonment or hard labor, especially if accompanied by the possession of firearms without a license.