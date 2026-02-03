أجلت محكمة جنايات القاهرة بالتجمع الخامس محاكمة المنتجة والإعلامية المصرية سارة خليفة و27 متهماً آخرين إلى الخميس القادم، ويواجه الموقوفون اتهامات تتعلق بتشكيل عصابة إجرامية منظمة لاستيراد مواد تُستخدم في تصنيع المخدرات بغرض الترويج إلى جانب حيازة أسلحة نارية وذخائر دون ترخيص.

تأجيل متكرر

وأجل النظر في القضية مرات عدة، كان آخرها لاستكمال مرافعات الدفاع، ودراسة المستندات المقدمة، وسط ترقب واسع لما ستسفر عنه الأيام المقبلة، ولا تزال المحكمة تنظر القضية دون صدور حكم نهائي حتى الآن.

تفاصيل القضية

تعود تفاصيل القضية إلى تحريات أجرتها الجهات الأمنية كشفت وجود تشكيل عصابي منظم، يضم عدداً من الأشخاص، متورط في استيراد مواد خام تُستخدم في تصنيع المواد المخدرة، ثم تصنيعها داخل البلاد تمهيداً لترويجها محلياً وخارجياً.

ووفقاً لما ورد في أوراق التحقيق، وُجهت لسارة خليفة اتهامات بالاشتراك في هذا التشكيل العصابي، إلى جانب 27 متهماً آخرين، بأدوار متفاوتة داخل الشبكة.

وتضمنت قائمة الاتهامات تكوين وإدارة تنظيم إجرامي، جلب مواد مخدرة ومستلزمات تصنيعها، الاتجار في المواد المخدرة، وحيازة أسلحة نارية وذخائر دون ترخيص، وهي اتهامات تُصنف قانونياً ضمن الجرائم الجسيمة التي تهدد الأمن العام.

القبض على المتهمين

وبناء على التحريات قبض على عدد من المتهمين، من بينهم سارة خليفة، عقب تقنين الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وباشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات فوراً، إذ تم استجواب المتهمين، ومواجهة بعضهم ببعض، إلى جانب فحص المضبوطات، التي شملت كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة والمواد الخام المستخدمة في تصنيعها.

وأظهرت التحقيقات الأولية أن الشبكة كانت تعتمد على استيراد المواد الخام من الخارج، ثم نقلها إلى أماكن معدة خصيصاً داخل عقارات سكنية لا تثير الشبهات، لاستخدامها في التصنيع والتخزين والتوزيع. كما تم ضبط أجهزة وأدوات يُشتبه في استخدامها ضمن مراحل التصنيع.

أدلة فنية وتحفظات مالية

وضمن مسار التحقيق، فحصت الجهات المختصة عدداً من الهواتف المحمولة وأجهزة إلكترونية تخص المتهمين، وكشفت الفحوصات مراسلات واتصالات يُشتبه في ارتباطها بإدارة النشاط الإجرامي. كما جرى تفريغ كاميرات مراقبة في محيط بعض الأماكن محل التحقيق، دعماً للأدلة المقدمة.

وبناء عليه أصدرت النيابة قرارات بالتحفظ على الحسابات البنكية والأموال السائلة والممتلكات العقارية والمنقولة الخاصة بعدد من المتهمين، إلى جانب إدراج بعضهم على قوائم المنع من السفر وترقب الوصول، كإجراء احترازي لحين الفصل في القضية.

وعقب انتهاء التحقيقات،أحالت النيابة العامة المتهمين إلى محكمة جنايات القاهرة، التي بدأت نظر القضية وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة.

مرافعات وتشكيك

في المقابل، قدم دفاع سارة خليفة والمتهمين الآخرين مرافعات مطولة، طالب خلالها ببطلان بعض إجراءات الضبط والتفتيش، والتشكيك في صحة التحريات، معتبراً أنها جاءت مرسلة وغير كافية لإثبات التهم المنسوبة لموكليه.

كما طعن الدفاع على بعض الاعترافات، مدعياً أنها انتُزعت تحت ضغوط، وطالب باستبعاد عدد من الأدلة الفنية، وضم تقارير خبراء مستقلين لفحص المضبوطات والتحقق من طبيعتها واستخداماتها. ورغم هذه الطلبات، قررت المحكمة استمرار نظر القضية وتأجيلها في أكثر من مناسبة لاستكمال المرافعات وسماع باقي الأطراف.

أثناء سير التحقيقات، ظهرت وقائع أخرى أضافت بعداً جديداً للقضية، تمثلت في اتهامات تتعلق بالاعتداء على أحد الأشخاص داخل وحدة سكنية مرتبطة بأحد المتهمين، وهي وقائع تخضع بدورها للفحص والتحقيق ضمن الملف العام للقضية.

هذه التطورات زادت من تعقيد المشهد القانوني، ووسّعت نطاق الاتهامات، ما جعل القضية محط اهتمام واسع، ليس فقط بسبب هوية بعض المتهمين، بل أيضاً لطبيعة الجرائم المنسوبة إليهم.

العقوبات المحتملة

وبحسب القانون المصري، فإن الجرائم المتعلقة بتشكيل تنظيم إجرامي والاتجار في المواد المخدرة بكميات كبيرة قد تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن المؤبد أو المشدد، خصوصاً إذا اقترنت بحيازة أسلحة نارية دون ترخيص.