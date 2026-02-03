واصل مركز الغسيل الكلوي بمديرية الغيضة في محافظة المهرة اليمنية تقديم خدماته الطبية للمستفيدين بدعم سخي من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

واستقبل المركز خلال شهر يناير 2026م 136 مريضاً، بينهم 50 مريضاً حصلوا على 446 جلسة غسيل كلوي، بينما تلقى 86 مريضاً خدمات المعاينة والفحوصات الطبية في عيادة أمراض الكلى، إذ بلغت نسبة الذكور 60%، ونسبة الإناث 40%، بينما شكلت نسبة النازحين 12%، والمقيمين 87%، وشكلت نسبة اللاجئين 1%.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لرفع إمكانات القطاع الصحي ومحاولة تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.