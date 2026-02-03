The dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah Directorate, in the Al-Mahrah Governorate of Yemen, continues to provide its medical services to beneficiaries with generous support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

During January 2026, the center received 136 patients, including 50 patients who underwent 446 dialysis sessions, while 86 patients received examination and medical testing services at the kidney disease clinic, with males accounting for 60% and females for 40%. The percentage of displaced individuals was 12%, residents 87%, and refugees 1%.

This is part of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.