Snapchat influencer Rahaf Al-Qahtani will participate in a drama series airing next Ramadan.

My True Character

She said during an interview with "Rotana Khalijia": "The character I took on is that of a strong, independent girl, which is part of my true personality. She is hurt by her family and has no support in life, and she wants to be independent and settle on her own, so she chose friends to be her family."

Comedic Scenes

She added: "In the series, we are three girls living together, and there will be comedic scenes that make us laugh, especially since I am serious. I might even get excited about something we brought from the grocery store because they are dependent on me in the apartment." She continued: "I really like the work in every sense of the word, and I am very happy."