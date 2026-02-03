تشارك مشهورة سناب شات رهف القحطاني، في مسلسل درامي يعرض رمضان القادم.

شخصيتي الحقيقية

وقالت خلال لقاء مع «روتانا خليجية»: «الشخصية اللي خذيتها شخصية البنت القوية المستقلة، وهي جزء من شخصيتي الحقيقية، مجروحة من أهلها وما عندها سند في الحياة، وحبت تستقل وتستقر لحالها، واختارت صديقات لها تكون معهم أسرة».

لقطات كوميدية

وأضافت: «في المسلسل احنا ثلاث بنات نسكن مع بعض، وبيصير بينا لقطات كوميدية تضحك، خاصة إني جادة، حتى إني ممكن أفرح بشيء جايبينه من البقالة، لأنهم ناس اتكاليين معي في الشقة». وتابعت: «العمل عاجبني بكل ما تعنيه الكلمة، وأنا مرة مبسوطة».