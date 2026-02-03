تشارك مشهورة سناب شات رهف القحطاني، في مسلسل درامي يعرض رمضان القادم.
شخصيتي الحقيقية
وقالت خلال لقاء مع «روتانا خليجية»: «الشخصية اللي خذيتها شخصية البنت القوية المستقلة، وهي جزء من شخصيتي الحقيقية، مجروحة من أهلها وما عندها سند في الحياة، وحبت تستقل وتستقر لحالها، واختارت صديقات لها تكون معهم أسرة».
لقطات كوميدية
وأضافت: «في المسلسل احنا ثلاث بنات نسكن مع بعض، وبيصير بينا لقطات كوميدية تضحك، خاصة إني جادة، حتى إني ممكن أفرح بشيء جايبينه من البقالة، لأنهم ناس اتكاليين معي في الشقة». وتابعت: «العمل عاجبني بكل ما تعنيه الكلمة، وأنا مرة مبسوطة».
Snapchat influencer Rahaf Al-Qahtani will participate in a drama series airing next Ramadan.
My True Character
She said during an interview with "Rotana Khalijia": "The character I took on is that of a strong, independent girl, which is part of my true personality. She is hurt by her family and has no support in life, and she wants to be independent and settle on her own, so she chose friends to be her family."
Comedic Scenes
She added: "In the series, we are three girls living together, and there will be comedic scenes that make us laugh, especially since I am serious. I might even get excited about something we brought from the grocery store because they are dependent on me in the apartment." She continued: "I really like the work in every sense of the word, and I am very happy."