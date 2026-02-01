The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the organization of a concert for artist Majid Al-Muhandis, as part of the activities of the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season.

February 6

Al-Sheikh shared the concert poster via his account on "X," revealing details about the artistic evening that will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on Friday, February 6, accompanied by a musical band led by Maestro Medhat Khamis.

The announcement received a wide reaction from the audience and fans of Majid Al-Muhandis, who expressed their great enthusiasm for the concert, confirming that it will be one of the most prominent concerts of the season, especially given the widespread popularity that the Iraqi artist enjoys in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Program Theme

On another note, Al-Muhandis performs the theme song for the program "Min Wahy Al-Hudat," which is scheduled to be aired on Al-Iraqiya channel next Ramadan. This is a religious and humanitarian work conceived, prepared, and presented by poet Mamoun Al-Nattah, where Al-Muhandis offered the theme song without charge in appreciation of the program's value.

The "Prince of Arabic Song" recently released his new song "Yomi Helu" through his official channel on "YouTube," in a renewed collaboration with Rotana. The song's lyrics are by Ali Riyad, composed by Ali Saber, and arranged musically by Taha Ali.