أعلن رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ إقامة حفلة غنائية للفنان ماجد المهندس، ضمن فعاليات النسخة السادسة من موسم الرياض.

6 فبراير

وشارك آل الشيخ عبر حسابه على «إكس» بوستر الحفلة، كاشفاً عن تفاصيل الأمسية الفنية التي تُقام على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا يوم الجمعة 6 فبراير، بمصاحبة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس.

ولاقى الإعلان تفاعلاً واسعاً من جمهور ومحبي ماجد المهندس، الذين عبّروا عن حماسهم الكبير للحفلة، مؤكدين أنها ستكون من أبرز حفلات الموسم، خصوصاً مع الشعبية الواسعة التي يتمتع بها الفنان العراقي في السعودية والوطن العربي.

شارة برنامج

من جهة ثانية، يؤدي المهندس مقدمة برنامج «من وحي الهداة»، المقرر عرضه على قناة العراقية رمضان القادم، وهو عمل ديني إنساني من فكرة وإعداد وتقديم الشاعر مأمون النطاح، حيث قدّم المهندس الشارة دون مقابل تقديراً لقيمة البرنامج.

وطرح «برنس الأغنية العربية» أخيراً أغنيته الجديدة «يومي حلو» عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع «يوتيوب»، في تعاون متجدد مع شركة روتانا، والأغنية من كلمات علي رياض، وألحان علي صابر، وتوزيع موسيقي طه علي.