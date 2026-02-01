أعلن رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ إقامة حفلة غنائية للفنان ماجد المهندس، ضمن فعاليات النسخة السادسة من موسم الرياض.
6 فبراير
وشارك آل الشيخ عبر حسابه على «إكس» بوستر الحفلة، كاشفاً عن تفاصيل الأمسية الفنية التي تُقام على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا يوم الجمعة 6 فبراير، بمصاحبة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس.
ولاقى الإعلان تفاعلاً واسعاً من جمهور ومحبي ماجد المهندس، الذين عبّروا عن حماسهم الكبير للحفلة، مؤكدين أنها ستكون من أبرز حفلات الموسم، خصوصاً مع الشعبية الواسعة التي يتمتع بها الفنان العراقي في السعودية والوطن العربي.
شارة برنامج
من جهة ثانية، يؤدي المهندس مقدمة برنامج «من وحي الهداة»، المقرر عرضه على قناة العراقية رمضان القادم، وهو عمل ديني إنساني من فكرة وإعداد وتقديم الشاعر مأمون النطاح، حيث قدّم المهندس الشارة دون مقابل تقديراً لقيمة البرنامج.
وطرح «برنس الأغنية العربية» أخيراً أغنيته الجديدة «يومي حلو» عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع «يوتيوب»، في تعاون متجدد مع شركة روتانا، والأغنية من كلمات علي رياض، وألحان علي صابر، وتوزيع موسيقي طه علي.
The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the organization of a concert for artist Majid Al-Muhandis, as part of the activities of the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season.
February 6
Al-Sheikh shared the concert poster via his account on "X," revealing details about the artistic evening that will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on Friday, February 6, accompanied by a musical band led by Maestro Medhat Khamis.
The announcement received a wide reaction from the audience and fans of Majid Al-Muhandis, who expressed their great enthusiasm for the concert, confirming that it will be one of the most prominent concerts of the season, especially given the widespread popularity that the Iraqi artist enjoys in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.
Program Theme
On another note, Al-Muhandis performs the theme song for the program "Min Wahy Al-Hudat," which is scheduled to be aired on Al-Iraqiya channel next Ramadan. This is a religious and humanitarian work conceived, prepared, and presented by poet Mamoun Al-Nattah, where Al-Muhandis offered the theme song without charge in appreciation of the program's value.
The "Prince of Arabic Song" recently released his new song "Yomi Helu" through his official channel on "YouTube," in a renewed collaboration with Rotana. The song's lyrics are by Ali Riyad, composed by Ali Saber, and arranged musically by Taha Ali.