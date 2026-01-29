The Egyptian artist Marwa Abdel-Moneim was subjected to a mysterious electronic fraud operation, which resulted in large sums of money being withdrawn from her bank account.

Financial Hacking

Marwa indicated on her Facebook page that her credit card used for purchases had been subjected to financial hacking, despite her keeping the card and not using it, which raises suspicion.

According to her account, the incident began when she received a sudden phone call from the customer service of her bank, offering her the possibility of "installments" for amounts of money that had recently been withdrawn.

The artist confirmed that she had not made any purchases and had not received any text messages indicating that financial transactions had been executed, which is the standard procedure usually adopted to secure electronic payment operations.

Official Complaint

Abdel-Moneim expressed her astonishment at the bank's demand for her to repay the withdrawn amounts, confirming that she immediately rushed to stop the card and filed an official complaint within the bank, requesting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and determining the responsibility of the party responsible for the hacking.

In a related context, the artist called on specialists in the fields of cybersecurity and law to provide advice on the necessary legal and technical steps to recover her rights and protect her accounts from any future hacking attempts.