تعرضت الفنانة المصرية مروة عبدالمنعم لعملية احتيال إلكتروني غامضة، أسفرت عن سحب مبالغ مالية كبيرة من حسابها البنكي.

قرصنة مالية

وأشارت مروة عبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، إلى تعرض بطاقتها الائتمانية الخاصة بالمشتريات لعملية قرصنة مالية، رغم احتفاظها بالبطاقة وعدم استخدامها، بشكل يثير الشبهة.

وبحسب روايتها، بدأت الواقعة عندما تلقت اتصالاً هاتفياً مفاجئاً من خدمة عملاء البنك الذي تتعامل معه، يعرض عليها إمكانية «تقسيط» مبالغ مالية تم سحبها أخيراً.

وأكدت الفنانة أنها لم تُجرِ أي عمليات شراء، ولم تتلقَّ رسائل نصية قصيرة تُفيد بتنفيذ معاملات مالية، وهو الإجراء المعتمد عادة لتأمين عمليات الدفع الإلكتروني.

شكوى رسمية

وأعربت عبدالمنعم عن دهشتها من مطالبة البنك لها بسداد المبالغ المسحوبة، مؤكدة أنها سارعت إلى إيقاف البطاقة فوراً، وتقدمت بشكوى رسمية داخل البنك، مطالبة بالتحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد مسؤولية الجهة المتسببة في القرصنة.

في سياق متصل، طالبت الفنانة المتخصصين في مجالي الأمن السيبراني والقانون بتقديم المشورة حول الخطوات القانونية والفنية اللازمة لاستعادة حقوقها، وحماية حساباتها من أي محاولات اختراق مستقبلية.