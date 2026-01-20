تجاوز الفنانان المصريان أحمد فهمي وهنا الزاهد خلافاتهما السابقة خلال عودتهما من حفل Joy Awards الذي أقيم في الرياض، وحرص الثنائي على التقاط صور جماعية ودية في المطار.
بوادر الصلح
وأشارت مصادر مقربة من الثنائي إلى أن بوادر الصلح بدأت خلال العودة، إذ التقى الثنائي في المطار والتقطا صوراً جماعية، وظهرا فيها واقفين بجوار بعضهما في أجواء ودية، ما اعتبره كثيرون مؤشراً واضحاً على تجاوز الخلافات السابقة.
وجاء هذا التطور بعد فترة تبادل فيها الطرفان رسائل وتصريحات غير مباشرة عقب إعلان الطلاق بينهما، ما فسره الجمهور وقتها على أنه تصعيد في الخلاف بينهما.
وضمت الصورة الجماعية موسى عيسى، آلاء الغزالي، جمال العدل، محمد سعد، مروان سري، إيمان العاصي، رامي إمام، كندة علوش، أحمد خالد صالح، طارق الجنايني، وهند صبري.
The Egyptian artists Ahmed Fahmy and Hana Al-Zahid have overcome their previous disagreements during their return from the Joy Awards ceremony held in Riyadh, and the duo was keen to take friendly group photos at the airport.
Signs of Reconciliation
Sources close to the duo indicated that signs of reconciliation began during their return, as they met at the airport and took group photos, appearing side by side in a friendly atmosphere, which many considered a clear indication of overcoming their previous conflicts.
This development came after a period in which both parties exchanged indirect messages and statements following the announcement of their divorce, which the public interpreted at the time as an escalation in their disagreement.
The group photo included Moussa Eissa, Alaa Al-Ghazali, Jamal Al-Adl, Mohamed Saad, Marwan Sari, Iman Al-Asi, Rami Imam, Kinda Alloush, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tarek El-Ganaini, and Hend Sabry.