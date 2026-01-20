The Egyptian artists Ahmed Fahmy and Hana Al-Zahid have overcome their previous disagreements during their return from the Joy Awards ceremony held in Riyadh, and the duo was keen to take friendly group photos at the airport.

Signs of Reconciliation

Sources close to the duo indicated that signs of reconciliation began during their return, as they met at the airport and took group photos, appearing side by side in a friendly atmosphere, which many considered a clear indication of overcoming their previous conflicts.

This development came after a period in which both parties exchanged indirect messages and statements following the announcement of their divorce, which the public interpreted at the time as an escalation in their disagreement.

The group photo included Moussa Eissa, Alaa Al-Ghazali, Jamal Al-Adl, Mohamed Saad, Marwan Sari, Iman Al-Asi, Rami Imam, Kinda Alloush, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tarek El-Ganaini, and Hend Sabry.