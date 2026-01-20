تجاوز الفنانان المصريان أحمد فهمي وهنا الزاهد خلافاتهما السابقة خلال عودتهما من حفل Joy Awards الذي أقيم في الرياض، وحرص الثنائي على التقاط صور جماعية ودية في المطار.

بوادر الصلح

وأشارت مصادر مقربة من الثنائي إلى أن بوادر الصلح بدأت خلال العودة، إذ التقى الثنائي في المطار والتقطا صوراً جماعية، وظهرا فيها واقفين بجوار بعضهما في أجواء ودية، ما اعتبره كثيرون مؤشراً واضحاً على تجاوز الخلافات السابقة.

وجاء هذا التطور بعد فترة تبادل فيها الطرفان رسائل وتصريحات غير مباشرة عقب إعلان الطلاق بينهما، ما فسره الجمهور وقتها على أنه تصعيد في الخلاف بينهما.

وضمت الصورة الجماعية موسى عيسى، آلاء الغزالي، جمال العدل، محمد سعد، مروان سري، إيمان العاصي، رامي إمام، كندة علوش، أحمد خالد صالح، طارق الجنايني، وهند صبري.