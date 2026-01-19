أعلنت ملكة جمال مصر السابقة الفنانة هبة السيسي إصابتها بمرض السرطان، كاشفةً تفاصيل أزمتها الصحية للمرة الأولى عقب تعافيها، وذلك خلال عودتها إلى الشاشة عبر أولى حلقات برنامجها «ميس إيجيبت».

جراحة دقيقة

وكشفت هبة السيسي خضوعها لفترة علاج وجراحة دقيقة خلال الأشهر الماضية، مشيرة الى أن تلك المرحلة كانت من أصعب الفترات التي مرت بها صحياً وإنسانياً، قبل أن تستقر حالتها الصحية.

وأوضحت أنها واجهت إصابتها بالسرطان، وأجرت عملية جراحية كبيرة، لافتة إلى أن مرحلة العلاج انتهت بسلام، مؤكدةً أن ما تمر به اليوم هو بداية جديدة بعد تجربة صحية قاسية.

ونشرت خلال الأيام الماضية مقطعاً مصوراً عبر حسابها على إنستغرام، طمأنت فيه متابعيها على نجاح العملية الجراحية التي خضعت لها، مؤكدةً أن النتائج جاءت أفضل من المتوقع، وأن حالتها الصحية تحسنت بشكل ملحوظ.