Former Miss Egypt, artist Hiba El-Sisi, announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer, revealing the details of her health crisis for the first time after her recovery, during her return to the screen with the first episode of her show "Miss Egypt."

Precise Surgery

Hiba El-Sisi revealed that she underwent a period of treatment and precise surgery over the past months, noting that this phase was one of the toughest times she experienced both health-wise and personally, before her health condition stabilized.

She explained that she faced her cancer diagnosis and underwent a major surgical operation, pointing out that the treatment phase ended successfully, affirming that what she is experiencing today is a new beginning after a harsh health experience.

In the past few days, she shared a video clip on her Instagram account, reassuring her followers about the success of the surgical operation she underwent, confirming that the results were better than expected and that her health condition has improved significantly.