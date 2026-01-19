كشف الفنان اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر مستجدات قضية والده، مطمئنًا على وضعه الصحي، ومتحدثًا عن المسار القانوني، بالتزامن مع تتويجه في حفل Joy Awards 2026

متفائلون بالإفراج

وأوضح في تصريحات تلفزيونية أدلى بها على هامش مشاركته في حفل Joy Awards 2026، بأن الإجراءات القانونية تسير بشكل طبيعي، معربًا عن تفاؤل الأسرة بقرب حدوث انفراج، قائلًا: «متفائلون وكلنا أمل، والله يفرج همه».

وأشار محمد فضل شاكر إلى ما يحظى به والده من مساندة واسعة من جانب الفنانين والجمهور، موضحًا أن هذا الدعم يعكس مكانته الفنية، مضيفًا: «إن شاء الله يخرج قريبًا ويشوف حب الناس، وأعتقد إنه مشتاق يشوف جمهوره على المسرح»، بحسب تعبيره.

جائزتان وإهداء

وحصد محمد فضل شاكر جائزتي الأغنية المفضلة عن أغنية «صحاك الشوق»، والفنان المفضل عن فئة الموسيقى، تقديرًا للنجاح الذي حققته أعماله الغنائية خلال عام 2025. كما نال جائزة «الوجه الجديد المفضل»، متفوقًا على عدد من المنافسين، وتسلم الجائزة من الفنان مروان خوري، مهدياً هذا التكريم إلى والده.

وفي ختام الحفل، وجّه الفنان اللبناني الشكر إلى جمهوره، مؤكدًا أن الفن الصادق يجد طريقه دائمًا إلى الناس.