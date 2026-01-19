كشف الفنان اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر مستجدات قضية والده، مطمئنًا على وضعه الصحي، ومتحدثًا عن المسار القانوني، بالتزامن مع تتويجه في حفل Joy Awards 2026
متفائلون بالإفراج
وأوضح في تصريحات تلفزيونية أدلى بها على هامش مشاركته في حفل Joy Awards 2026، بأن الإجراءات القانونية تسير بشكل طبيعي، معربًا عن تفاؤل الأسرة بقرب حدوث انفراج، قائلًا: «متفائلون وكلنا أمل، والله يفرج همه».
وأشار محمد فضل شاكر إلى ما يحظى به والده من مساندة واسعة من جانب الفنانين والجمهور، موضحًا أن هذا الدعم يعكس مكانته الفنية، مضيفًا: «إن شاء الله يخرج قريبًا ويشوف حب الناس، وأعتقد إنه مشتاق يشوف جمهوره على المسرح»، بحسب تعبيره.
جائزتان وإهداء
وحصد محمد فضل شاكر جائزتي الأغنية المفضلة عن أغنية «صحاك الشوق»، والفنان المفضل عن فئة الموسيقى، تقديرًا للنجاح الذي حققته أعماله الغنائية خلال عام 2025. كما نال جائزة «الوجه الجديد المفضل»، متفوقًا على عدد من المنافسين، وتسلم الجائزة من الفنان مروان خوري، مهدياً هذا التكريم إلى والده.
وفي ختام الحفل، وجّه الفنان اللبناني الشكر إلى جمهوره، مؤكدًا أن الفن الصادق يجد طريقه دائمًا إلى الناس.
The Lebanese artist Mohamed Fadl Shaker revealed updates on his father's case, reassuring about his health condition and discussing the legal proceedings, coinciding with his recognition at the Joy Awards 2026
Optimistic About Release
He explained in television statements made on the sidelines of his participation in the Joy Awards 2026 that the legal procedures are progressing normally, expressing the family's optimism for a breakthrough soon, saying: "We are optimistic and all hopeful, and may God relieve his worries."
Mohamed Fadl Shaker pointed out the extensive support his father is receiving from artists and the public, clarifying that this support reflects his artistic status, adding: "God willing, he will be released soon and see the love of the people, and I believe he misses seeing his audience on stage," as he expressed.
Two Awards and a Dedication
Mohamed Fadl Shaker won two awards for Favorite Song for "Sahak Al-Shawq" and Favorite Artist in the Music category, in recognition of the success his musical works achieved during 2025. He also received the "Favorite New Face" award, surpassing several competitors, and accepted the award from artist Marwan Khoury, dedicating this honor to his father.
At the end of the ceremony, the Lebanese artist thanked his audience, affirming that sincere art always finds its way to the people.