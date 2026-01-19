The Lebanese artist Mohamed Fadl Shaker revealed updates on his father's case, reassuring about his health condition and discussing the legal proceedings, coinciding with his recognition at the Joy Awards 2026

Optimistic About Release

He explained in television statements made on the sidelines of his participation in the Joy Awards 2026 that the legal procedures are progressing normally, expressing the family's optimism for a breakthrough soon, saying: "We are optimistic and all hopeful, and may God relieve his worries."

Mohamed Fadl Shaker pointed out the extensive support his father is receiving from artists and the public, clarifying that this support reflects his artistic status, adding: "God willing, he will be released soon and see the love of the people, and I believe he misses seeing his audience on stage," as he expressed.

Two Awards and a Dedication

Mohamed Fadl Shaker won two awards for Favorite Song for "Sahak Al-Shawq" and Favorite Artist in the Music category, in recognition of the success his musical works achieved during 2025. He also received the "Favorite New Face" award, surpassing several competitors, and accepted the award from artist Marwan Khoury, dedicating this honor to his father.

At the end of the ceremony, the Lebanese artist thanked his audience, affirming that sincere art always finds its way to the people.