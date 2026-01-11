كشف المخرج المصري طارق العريان، أن التعاون مع النجم العالمي روبرت دي نيرو يمثل حلمًا شخصيًا يسعى لتحقيقه، مؤكدًارغبته في العودة إلى هوليوود بعد تجربتيه في فيلمين سابقين، «الإمبراطور» و«الباشا»، موضحًا أن مشاكل تقنية في الصوت أعاقت استمراره هناك كما كان يخطط.

وقال في تصريحات تلفزيونية أرغب في تقديم شخصية عنتر بن شداد بشكل مختلف يبرز عبقريتها الشعرية والفنية، معتبراً أن هذا التحدي يمثل له مسؤولية كبيرة تجاه نفسه وفنه.

كما تطرق العريان إلى علاقته بأصدقائه في الوسط الفني، مشيرًا إلى أن الفنان المصري عمرو يوسف يحتل مكانة خاصة لديه على الصعيدين الشخصي والمهني، مؤكدًا أن تعاونهما الأخير في فيلم «السلم والثعبان – لعب عيال» عكس انسجامًا فنيًا وتفاهمًا واضحًا بينهما.