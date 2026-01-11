The Egyptian director Tarek Al-Arian revealed that collaborating with the global star Robert De Niro represents a personal dream he seeks to achieve, affirming his desire to return to Hollywood after his experiences in two previous films, "The Emperor" and "The Pasha," explaining that technical sound issues hindered his continuation there as he had planned.

He stated in television remarks that he wishes to present the character of Antar bin Shaddad in a different way that highlights its poetic and artistic genius, considering this challenge a significant responsibility towards himself and his art.

Al-Arian also touched upon his relationship with his friends in the artistic community, noting that the Egyptian artist Amr Youssef holds a special place for him on both personal and professional levels, emphasizing that their recent collaboration in the film "The Ladder and the Snake – Kids' Play" reflected artistic harmony and clear understanding between them.