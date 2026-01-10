وصلت، منذ قليل، الفنانة اللبنانية الكبيرة فيروز برفقة ابنتها ريما، للمشاركة في مراسم تشييع نجلها الأصغر، هلي الرحباني.
الحزن يسيطر على وجه فيروز
وخيم الحزن والصدمة على وجه السيدة فيروز خلال توديع نجلها هلي الرحباني، الذي وافته المنية بعد صراع مع إعاقته الحركية والذهنية منذ ولادته عام 1958.
فيروز تودع نجلها بالورود
كما ودعت فيروز نجلها، بوضعها إكليل ورد أبيض، مدون عليه عبارة «إلى ابني الحبيب»، كما فعلت من قبل مع نجلها زياد الرحباني الذي رحل عن عالمنا منذ نحو 6 أشهر.
موعد عزاء هلي الرحباني
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ مراسم استقبال التعازي اليوم من الساعة الثانية عشرة ظهرًا.
سبب الوفاة
وكانت تقارير صحفية ذكرت أن الراحل كان يعاني خلال الفترة الأخيرة من مشكلات صحية متعلقة بالكلى، إلى جانب معاناة صحية مزمنة منذ ولادته، قبل أن تتدهور حالته بشكل ملحوظ ويفارق الحياة داخل منزله دون نقله إلى المستشفى.
The great Lebanese artist Fairuz, accompanied by her daughter Rima, has just arrived to participate in the funeral of her youngest son, Hali Rahbani.
Sadness Dominates Fairuz's Face
Sadness and shock were evident on Mrs. Fairuz's face as she bid farewell to her son Hali Rahbani, who passed away after a struggle with his physical and mental disabilities since his birth in 1958.
Fairuz Bids Farewell to Her Son with Flowers
Fairuz also said goodbye to her son by placing a white floral wreath inscribed with the phrase "To my beloved son," just as she did before with her son Ziad Rahbani, who left this world about 6 months ago.
Hali Rahbani's Condolences Schedule
The condolence reception is scheduled to begin today at 12 PM.
Cause of Death
Reports indicated that the deceased had been suffering from kidney-related health issues in recent times, in addition to chronic health struggles since birth, before his condition noticeably deteriorated and he passed away at home without being taken to the hospital.