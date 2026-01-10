وصلت، منذ قليل، الفنانة اللبنانية الكبيرة فيروز برفقة ابنتها ريما، للمشاركة في مراسم تشييع نجلها الأصغر، هلي الرحباني.

الحزن يسيطر على وجه فيروز

وخيم الحزن والصدمة على وجه السيدة فيروز خلال توديع نجلها هلي الرحباني، الذي وافته المنية بعد صراع مع إعاقته الحركية والذهنية منذ ولادته عام 1958.
فيروز

فيروز

فيروز تودع نجلها بالورود

كما ودعت فيروز نجلها، بوضعها إكليل ورد أبيض، مدون عليه عبارة «إلى ابني الحبيب»، كما فعلت من قبل مع نجلها زياد الرحباني الذي رحل عن عالمنا منذ نحو 6 أشهر.

gjOZuDrxhx3EQqV8aWK56w

موعد عزاء هلي الرحباني

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ مراسم استقبال التعازي اليوم من الساعة الثانية عشرة ظهرًا.
فيروز

فيروز

سبب الوفاة

وكانت تقارير صحفية ذكرت أن الراحل كان يعاني خلال الفترة الأخيرة من مشكلات صحية متعلقة بالكلى، إلى جانب معاناة صحية مزمنة منذ ولادته، قبل أن تتدهور حالته بشكل ملحوظ ويفارق الحياة داخل منزله دون نقله إلى المستشفى.