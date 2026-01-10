The great Lebanese artist Fairuz, accompanied by her daughter Rima, has just arrived to participate in the funeral of her youngest son, Hali Rahbani.

Sadness Dominates Fairuz's Face

Sadness and shock were evident on Mrs. Fairuz's face as she bid farewell to her son Hali Rahbani, who passed away after a struggle with his physical and mental disabilities since his birth in 1958.



Fairuz Bids Farewell to Her Son with Flowers

Fairuz also said goodbye to her son by placing a white floral wreath inscribed with the phrase "To my beloved son," just as she did before with her son Ziad Rahbani, who left this world about 6 months ago.



Hali Rahbani's Condolences Schedule

The condolence reception is scheduled to begin today at 12 PM.



Cause of Death

Reports indicated that the deceased had been suffering from kidney-related health issues in recent times, in addition to chronic health struggles since birth, before his condition noticeably deteriorated and he passed away at home without being taken to the hospital.