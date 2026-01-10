The Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan responded to the criticisms directed at her recently after her appearance with changed features on a television program, following her suffering from the seventh nerve, revealing her psychological crisis during the past period.

اصابة لقاء سويدان بالعصب السابع

Reaffirming her reputation and sincere intentions

Leqa confirmed in her post on her official page on the "Facebook" platform that she has spent more than 41 years in the arts, worked with major stars of Egypt, and tasted the true essence of success with a sincere audience, far from the false fame in the virtual world.

She clarified that she does not seek trends, views, or fame at the expense of her reputation and artistic history, emphasizing that her intentions are sincere, and she has entrusted her affairs to God in facing any attempts to harm her, stating: "God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs."



لقاء سويدان

The reason for her seventh nerve injury

It is worth mentioning that Leqa Souidan previously revealed her injury to the seventh nerve, confirming that the injury resulted from ongoing psychological pressures, long-term stress, and suppressed emotions.

Defamation campaigns from her friends

Souidan pointed out that the crises were not limited to health conditions only, but also included disappointments and defamation campaigns from people she considered to be close friends.