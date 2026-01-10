ردت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان على الانتقادات التي طالتها أخيراً بعد ظهورها بملامح متغيرة في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية، وذلك عقب إصابتها بالعصب السابع، كاشفة أزمتها النفسية خلال الفترة الماضية.

اصابة لقاء سويدان بالعصب السابع

وأكدت لقاء في منشورها على صفحتها الرسمية بمنصة «فيسبوك» أنها قضت أكثر من 41 سنة في الفن، وعملت مع كبار نجوم مصر، وذاقت طعم النجاح الحقيقي مع جمهور صادق، بعيدًا عن الشهرة الزائفة في العالم الافتراضي.

التأكيد على سمعتها ونواياها الصادقة

وأوضحت أنها لا تسعى وراء التريند والمشاهدات أو الشهرة على حساب سمعتها وتاريخها الفني، مشددة على أن نواياها صادقة، وفوضت أمرها لله في مواجهة أي محاولة لإيذائها، معلقة: «حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل».
لقاء سويدان

سبب إصابتها بالعصب السابع

يُذكر أن لقاء سويدان كشفت سابقاً إصابتها بالعصب السابع، مؤكدة أن الإصابة جاءت نتيجة ضغوط نفسية مستمرة وتوتر طويل الأمد وكبت المشاعر.

حملات تشويه من أصدقائها

وأشارت سويدان إلى أن الأزمات لم تقتصر على الظروف الصحية فقط، بل شملت أيضًا خيبات أمل وحملات تشويه من أشخاص كانت تعتبرهم أصدقاء مقربين لها.