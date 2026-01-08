The Lebanese artist Rami Ayash described his encounter with the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab on the program "Sherine Studio" as the worst and most horrific experience in his artistic career, despite it being nearly eight years since it aired.

Deleting the Encounter

Ayash explained in television statements that if he had the opportunity to correct one moment in his career, he would choose to delete his encounter with Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting that hosting programs requires more than just singing; it demands skills in managing dialogue, understanding psychology, and the art of conversation.

He added that the encounter lasted half an hour and was filled with confusion, and he did not know how to handle it at the time, which made it a difficult experience for him.

Previous Disputes

Ayash also referred to his previous disputes with the Lebanese singer Fadl Shaker, affirming that there is no personal conflict with him, wishing him success, and pointing out that the audience is eager to hear Shaker's songs.

He clarified that the attack came from Shaker first, as he directed offensive words towards him without a clear reason, adding that any dispute should have been resolved through direct communication rather than public escalation.