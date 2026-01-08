وصف الفنان اللبناني رامي عياش لقاءه مع الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب في برنامج «شيري ستوديو» بالأسوأ والأبشع تجربة في مسيرته الفنية، رغم مرور نحو ثماني سنوات على عرضه.
حذف اللقاء
وأوضح عياش في تصريحات تلفزيونية، بأنه لو أتيحت له الفرصة لتصحيح موقف واحد في مسيرته، لاختار حذف لقائه مع شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيرًا إلى أن تقديم البرامج يتطلب أكثر من الغناء، فهو يحتاج إلى مهارة إدارة الحوار وفهم علم النفس وفنون الحديث.
وأضاف اللقاء دام نصف ساعة وكان مليئًا بالارتباك، ولم يكن يعرف كيفية التعامل معه في حينه، ما جعله تجربة صعبة بالنسبة له.
خلافات سابقة
كما أشار عياش إلى خلافاته السابقة مع المطرب اللبناني فضل شاكر، مؤكدًا عدم وجود أي خلاف شخصي معه، متمنياً له التوفيق، مشيرًا إلى أن الجمهور متشوق لسماع أغاني شاكر.
وأوضح بأن الهجوم جاء من شاكر أولًا، حيث وجه له كلمات مسيئة دون سبب واضح، مضيفاً أن حل أي خلاف كان يجب أن يكون عبر التواصل المباشر بدل التصعيد العلني.
The Lebanese artist Rami Ayash described his encounter with the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab on the program "Sherine Studio" as the worst and most horrific experience in his artistic career, despite it being nearly eight years since it aired.
Deleting the Encounter
Ayash explained in television statements that if he had the opportunity to correct one moment in his career, he would choose to delete his encounter with Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting that hosting programs requires more than just singing; it demands skills in managing dialogue, understanding psychology, and the art of conversation.
He added that the encounter lasted half an hour and was filled with confusion, and he did not know how to handle it at the time, which made it a difficult experience for him.
Previous Disputes
Ayash also referred to his previous disputes with the Lebanese singer Fadl Shaker, affirming that there is no personal conflict with him, wishing him success, and pointing out that the audience is eager to hear Shaker's songs.
He clarified that the attack came from Shaker first, as he directed offensive words towards him without a clear reason, adding that any dispute should have been resolved through direct communication rather than public escalation.