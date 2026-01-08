وصف الفنان اللبناني رامي عياش لقاءه مع الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب في برنامج «شيري ستوديو» بالأسوأ والأبشع تجربة في مسيرته الفنية، رغم مرور نحو ثماني سنوات على عرضه.

حذف اللقاء

وأوضح عياش في تصريحات تلفزيونية، بأنه لو أتيحت له الفرصة لتصحيح موقف واحد في مسيرته، لاختار حذف لقائه مع شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيرًا إلى أن تقديم البرامج يتطلب أكثر من الغناء، فهو يحتاج إلى مهارة إدارة الحوار وفهم علم النفس وفنون الحديث.

وأضاف اللقاء دام نصف ساعة وكان مليئًا بالارتباك، ولم يكن يعرف كيفية التعامل معه في حينه، ما جعله تجربة صعبة بالنسبة له.

خلافات سابقة

كما أشار عياش إلى خلافاته السابقة مع المطرب اللبناني فضل شاكر، مؤكدًا عدم وجود أي خلاف شخصي معه، متمنياً له التوفيق، مشيرًا إلى أن الجمهور متشوق لسماع أغاني شاكر.

وأوضح بأن الهجوم جاء من شاكر أولًا، حيث وجه له كلمات مسيئة دون سبب واضح، مضيفاً أن حل أي خلاف كان يجب أن يكون عبر التواصل المباشر بدل التصعيد العلني.