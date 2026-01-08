The Egyptian artist Leqa Al-Khamisi denied conducting any media or press interviews or publishing videos regarding the recent crisis related to the divorce of her ex-husband, player Mohamed Abdel Monsef, from the artist Eman Al-Zaydi.

Al-Khamisi issued a statement to clarify her position on the controversial crisis during the past period, and her management team categorically denied the authenticity of any statements or videos attributed to her regarding this matter, urging her audience to remain silent out of respect for the privacy and sensitivity of the situation.

Al-Khamisi is unaware

In a related context, the Egyptian artist Ahmed Farid, in a previous press statement, denied claims that Leqa Al-Khamisi was aware in advance of Abdel Monsef's marriage to Eman Al-Zaydi, confirming that she did not know anything and that these assumptions are not based on any reliable information.

Artist Eman Al-Zaydi sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms after announcing her separation from Mohamed Abdel Monsef, the former goalkeeper of Zamalek Club and the Egyptian national team, after a 7-year relationship.