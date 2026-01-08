نفت الفنانة المصرية لقاء الخميسي، إجراء أي مقابلات إعلامية أو صحفية أو نشر فيديوهات حول الأزمة الأخيرة المرتبطة بطلاق زوجها السابق اللاعب محمد عبد المنصف، من الفنانة إيمان الزيدي.

وأصدرت الخميسي بيانًا لتوضيح موقفها من الأزمة المثيرة للجدل خلال الفترة الماضية، ونفى فريق إدارة حسابات الفنانة بشكل قاطع صحة أي تصريحات أو فيديوهات منسوبة لها حول هذا الموضوع، مطالبًا جمهورها بالالتزام بالصمت احترامًا لخصوصية وحساسية الموقف.

الخميسي لا تعلم

وفي سياق متصل، نفى الفنان المصري أحمد فريد، في بيان صحفي سابق، الادعاءات التي زعمت أن لقاء الخميسي كانت على علم مسبق بزواج عبد المنصف من إيمان الزيدي، مؤكدًا أنها لم تكن تعلم أي شيء وأن هذه الافتراضات لا تستند إلى أي معلومات موثوقة.

و أثارت الفنانة إيمان الزيدي جدلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد إعلان انفصالها عن محمد عبد المنصف، حارس مرمى نادي الزمالك والمنتخب المصري السابق، بعد ارتباط دام 7 سنوات.