أصدر الفنان المصري أحمد فريد بياناً توضيحياً للرد على الجدل المثار حول انفصال الفنانة المصرية لقاء الخميسي عن زوجها الكابتن محمد عبدالمنصف، مؤكداً أنه يتحدث بصفته صديقاً مقرباً للطرفين، وعلى دراية بتفاصيل لا يعلمها الرأي العام.

وأوضح فريد أن جميع الأخبار المتداولة التي نسبت إلى لقاء الخميسي أو قدمت على أنها بيانات صحفية صادرة عنها غير صحيحة تماماً، مشدداً على أنها لم تصرح بأي تصريحات صحفية أو تتواصل مع وسائل الإعلام بشأن أزمتها.
وسط الجدل المتصاعد.. أحمد فريد يكشف كواليس أزمة لقاء الخميسي ومحمد عبدالمنصف

لم تكن بعلم مسبق بزواج محمد عبدالمنصف

كما نفى الادعاءات التي تزعم علم لقاء المسبق بما أثير حول زواج عبدالمنصف أخيراً والتزامها الصمت لسنوات، مؤكداً أنها لم تكن تعلم أي شيء وهذه الافتراضات لا تستند إلى وقائع أو معلومات موثوقة، وإنما هي اجتهادات لا أساس لها من الصحة.

الأسرة والأبناء أولوية للطرفين

وأكد البيان أن لقاء الخميسي ومحمد عبدالمنصف تجمعهما علاقة أسرية قائمة على الاحترام والمسؤولية المتبادلة، وأن أبناءهما يمثلون أولوية قصوى في حياتهما، مشيراً إلى أن عبدالمنصف زوج وأب ملتزم، وأن لقاء امرأة واعية تؤمن بقيم الاحتواء والإصلاح.

دعوة لاحترام الخصوصية والابتعاد عن الشائعات

وفي ختام بيانه، دعا أحمد فريد إلى التحلي بالرحمة واحترام خصوصية البيوت، وعدم تحويل الأزمات الإنسانية إلى مادة للتداول أو الأحكام القاسية، مؤكداً أن الستر والإنسانية أولى من القسوة والشماتة.

كما وجه الفنان رسالة شكر لكل من التزم الصمت واحترم خصوصية البيوت، مؤكداً أن الرحمة والستر أولى من الأحكام، وأن هناك أناساً يستحقون التفهم والرحمة قبل أي شيء.