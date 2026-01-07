وسط الجدل المتصاعد.. أحمد فريد يكشف كواليس أزمة لقاء الخميسي ومحمد عبدالمنصف

The Egyptian artist Ahmed Farid issued a clarifying statement in response to the controversy surrounding the separation of the Egyptian artist Leqa Al-Khamisi from her husband, Captain Mohamed Abdel-Monsef, confirming that he speaks as a close friend of both parties and is aware of details unknown to the public.

Farid clarified that all the circulating news attributed to Leqa Al-Khamisi or presented as press statements issued by her are completely untrue, emphasizing that she has not made any press statements or communicated with the media regarding her crisis.



She was not aware in advance of Mohamed Abdel-Monsef's marriage

He also denied the claims that suggest Leqa was previously aware of the recent news regarding Abdel-Monsef's marriage and that she had remained silent for years, confirming that she did not know anything and that these assumptions are not based on facts or reliable information, but rather are baseless speculations.

Family and children are a priority for both parties

The statement confirmed that Leqa Al-Khamisi and Mohamed Abdel-Monsef share a familial relationship based on mutual respect and responsibility, and that their children represent a top priority in their lives, noting that Abdel-Monsef is a committed husband and father, and that Leqa is a conscious woman who believes in the values of inclusion and reconciliation.

A call to respect privacy and avoid rumors

In conclusion, Ahmed Farid called for compassion and respect for the privacy of homes, and for not turning human crises into material for gossip or harsh judgments, emphasizing that discretion and humanity are more important than cruelty and schadenfreude.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who remained silent and respected the privacy of homes, affirming that compassion and discretion are more important than judgments, and that there are people who deserve understanding and mercy above all else.