ينافس مسلسل «شارع الأعشى» على 5 جوائز مختلفة في النسخة القادمة من joy awards 2026، التي تنطلق 17 يناير.
5 جوائز
وينافس «شارع الأعشى» على جوائز «المسلسل الخليجي المفضل»، فيما تقترب بطلة المسلسل الفنانة إلهام علي من الفوز بجائزة الممثلة المفضلة عن فئة المسلسلات عن دورها في المسلسل ذاته، وكذلك زميلها عبد الرحمن بن نافع، الذي يُنافس على جائزة الممثل المفضل عن دوره في العمل. كما تُنافس الفنانة لمى عبد الوهاب على جائزة «الوجه الجديد المفضل» عن فئة المسلسلات، ويُنافس أحمد كاتيكسيز وغول سارالتن على جائزة «مخرج المسلسلات المفضل».
The series "Al-A'shi Street" is competing for 5 different awards in the upcoming edition of the joy awards 2026, which will kick off on January 17.
5 Awards
"Al-A'shi Street" is competing for the "Favorite Gulf Series" award, while the series' lead actress, Ilham Ali, is close to winning the Favorite Actress award in the series category for her role in the same series. Additionally, her colleague Abdul Rahman bin Nafeh is competing for the Favorite Actor award for his role in the work. Moreover, actress Lama Abdul Wahab is competing for the "Favorite New Face" award in the series category, and Ahmad Katiksiz and Gul Saraltin are competing for the "Favorite Series Director" award.