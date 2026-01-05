ينافس مسلسل «شارع الأعشى» على 5 جوائز مختلفة في النسخة القادمة من joy awards 2026، التي تنطلق 17 يناير.

5 جوائز

وينافس «شارع الأعشى» على جوائز «المسلسل الخليجي المفضل»، فيما تقترب بطلة المسلسل الفنانة إلهام علي من الفوز بجائزة الممثلة المفضلة عن فئة المسلسلات عن دورها في المسلسل ذاته، وكذلك زميلها عبد الرحمن بن نافع، الذي يُنافس على جائزة الممثل المفضل عن دوره في العمل. كما تُنافس الفنانة لمى عبد الوهاب على جائزة «الوجه الجديد المفضل» عن فئة المسلسلات، ويُنافس أحمد كاتيكسيز وغول سارالتن على جائزة «مخرج المسلسلات المفضل».