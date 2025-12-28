The Egyptian composer Amr Mostafa revealed that he did not study music, attributing his fame and success to his talent.

My Feelings Occupy Me

He said during his appearance on the program "My Guest" with the journalist Moataz El-Demerdash: "I am not a music student, and I don't know the musical scale, notes, or musical modes. What occupies me is my feelings, and if anyone knows how to let their feelings guide them, let them show me. I am happy and I don't want to learn, and if anyone can do what I do, let them do it."

Reconciliation with the Mountain

Regarding his reconciliation with Amr Diab after years of disagreements between them, Amr Mostafa said: "After I went through a major health crisis, I realized that there is no value in conflicts and losing friends. As soon as Amr Diab reached out to me during my illness, I forgot all the resentment that was between us."

He spoke about Amr Diab with emotion, saying: "Amr called me before he wrote me a post, and we joked around. I gave him my entire life and all my songs, and the best things that came out were always taken by Amr, sometimes by Samira Said, and Mohamed Hamaki," confirming that he was the reason for many distributors collaborating with Amr Diab.

The Impact of the Health Crisis

Amr Mostafa confirmed that he now views life from a different perspective after his recent health crisis, seeing life with a different philosophy, as there is no need for resentment and conflict. He realized that the role of artists is to spread goodness, love, and peace.