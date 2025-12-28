كشف الملحن الفنان المصري عمرو مصطفى عدم دراسته الموسيقى، مرجعاً شهرته ونجاحه إلى موهبته.

مشاعري بتشغلني

وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج ضيفي مع الإعلامي معتز الدمرداش: «أنا مش دارس موسيقى، ومعرفش السلم الموسيقي ولا النوتات ولا المقامات الموسيقية ولا الهوا، اللي بيشغلني مشاعري، واللي يعرف تشغله مشاعره يوريني، وأنا مبسوط ومش عايز أتعلم، واللي يعرف يعمل زيي يعمل».

الصلح مع الهضبة

وعن تصالحه مع عمرو دياب بعد سنوات من الخلافات بينهما، قال عمرو مصطفى: «بعدما تعرضت لأزمة صحية كبيرة أدركت بأنه لا قيمة للخلافات وخسارة الأصدقاء، وبمجرد ما تواصل معي عمرو دياب وقت مرضي نسيت كل الزعل الذي كان بيننا».

وتحدث عن عمرو دياب متأثراً وقال: «عمرو كلمني قبل ما يكتب لي بوست وهزرنا، وأنا اديته كل حياتي وأغانيَّ كلها وأحلى حاجه بتطلع على طول كان عمرو بياخدها، وساعات سميرة سعيد، ومحمد حماقي»، مؤكداً أنه كان السبب في تعاون عدد كبير من الموزعين مع عمرو دياب.

تأثير الوعكة الصحية

وأكد عمرو مصطفى أنه أصبح ينظر للحياة بمنظور آخر بعد وعكته الصحية الأخيرة، وأصبح يرى الحياة بفلسفة مختلفة، إذ لا يوجد داعٍ للزعل والخلاف، وأدرك أن دور الفنانين نشر الخير والحب والسلام.