كشف الملحن الفنان المصري عمرو مصطفى عدم دراسته الموسيقى، مرجعاً شهرته ونجاحه إلى موهبته.
مشاعري بتشغلني
وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج ضيفي مع الإعلامي معتز الدمرداش: «أنا مش دارس موسيقى، ومعرفش السلم الموسيقي ولا النوتات ولا المقامات الموسيقية ولا الهوا، اللي بيشغلني مشاعري، واللي يعرف تشغله مشاعره يوريني، وأنا مبسوط ومش عايز أتعلم، واللي يعرف يعمل زيي يعمل».
الصلح مع الهضبة
وعن تصالحه مع عمرو دياب بعد سنوات من الخلافات بينهما، قال عمرو مصطفى: «بعدما تعرضت لأزمة صحية كبيرة أدركت بأنه لا قيمة للخلافات وخسارة الأصدقاء، وبمجرد ما تواصل معي عمرو دياب وقت مرضي نسيت كل الزعل الذي كان بيننا».
وتحدث عن عمرو دياب متأثراً وقال: «عمرو كلمني قبل ما يكتب لي بوست وهزرنا، وأنا اديته كل حياتي وأغانيَّ كلها وأحلى حاجه بتطلع على طول كان عمرو بياخدها، وساعات سميرة سعيد، ومحمد حماقي»، مؤكداً أنه كان السبب في تعاون عدد كبير من الموزعين مع عمرو دياب.
تأثير الوعكة الصحية
وأكد عمرو مصطفى أنه أصبح ينظر للحياة بمنظور آخر بعد وعكته الصحية الأخيرة، وأصبح يرى الحياة بفلسفة مختلفة، إذ لا يوجد داعٍ للزعل والخلاف، وأدرك أن دور الفنانين نشر الخير والحب والسلام.
The Egyptian composer Amr Mostafa revealed that he did not study music, attributing his fame and success to his talent.
My Feelings Occupy Me
He said during his appearance on the program "My Guest" with the journalist Moataz El-Demerdash: "I am not a music student, and I don't know the musical scale, notes, or musical modes. What occupies me is my feelings, and if anyone knows how to let their feelings guide them, let them show me. I am happy and I don't want to learn, and if anyone can do what I do, let them do it."
Reconciliation with the Mountain
Regarding his reconciliation with Amr Diab after years of disagreements between them, Amr Mostafa said: "After I went through a major health crisis, I realized that there is no value in conflicts and losing friends. As soon as Amr Diab reached out to me during my illness, I forgot all the resentment that was between us."
He spoke about Amr Diab with emotion, saying: "Amr called me before he wrote me a post, and we joked around. I gave him my entire life and all my songs, and the best things that came out were always taken by Amr, sometimes by Samira Said, and Mohamed Hamaki," confirming that he was the reason for many distributors collaborating with Amr Diab.
The Impact of the Health Crisis
Amr Mostafa confirmed that he now views life from a different perspective after his recent health crisis, seeing life with a different philosophy, as there is no need for resentment and conflict. He realized that the role of artists is to spread goodness, love, and peace.