أعلنت الجهة المنظمة لموسم الرياض تنظيم ليلة فنية خاصة بعنوان «تسعينات مخاوي الليل» ضمن فعاليات النسخة السادسة للموسم، وذلك يوم الخميس 18 ديسمبر 2025 على مسرح أبوبكر سالم في الرياض.

تفاصيل ومفاجآت الأمسية

وشارك حساب موسم الرياض على منصاته المختلفة، لمحة عن الأمسية بأن يشارك فيها المطرب السعودي خالد عبدالرحمن ويقدم فيها أجمل الأغاني التي تجعلك تستحضر أجمل ذكريات التسعينيات.

وجاء المنشور كالتالي: «ليلة من ليالي الزمن الجميل، كونوا على الموعد مع الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن في ليلة تسعينات مخاوي الليل، ليلة ستعيد لنا الكثير من الذكريات مع صوته».

موسم الرياض ينظم ليلة «تسعينات مخاوي الليل» مع خالد عبدالرحمن

تفاعل وتوقعات بحضور كبير

ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري كبير؛ نظراً لشعبية الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن ومحبة الجمهور له على مدى عقود لأعماله الفردية والاستثنائية وصوته العذب
موعد حجز التذاكر

ومن جانبها، أُعلنت الشركة المنظمة أنه من المتوقع طَرْح تذاكر الحفل يوم الأحد 7 ديسمبر في تمام الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً بتوقيت السعودية، وسط تفاعل واسع من المتابعين.