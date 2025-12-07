موسم الرياض ينظم ليلة «تسعينات مخاوي الليل» مع خالد عبدالرحمن

The organizing body for the Riyadh Season announced a special artistic night titled "Nineties of Makhawi Al-Lail" as part of the sixth edition of the season, which will take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh.

Details and Surprises of the Evening

The Riyadh Season account shared a glimpse of the evening on its various platforms, stating that Saudi singer Khalid Abdulrahman will participate and present the most beautiful songs that will evoke the best memories of the nineties.

The post read as follows: "A night from the beautiful times, be on time with artist Khalid Abdulrahman in the Nineties of Makhawi Al-Lail, a night that will bring back many memories with his voice."



Interaction and Expectations of a Large Attendance

A large audience is expected; due to the popularity of artist Khalid Abdulrahman and the love of the audience for him over decades for his unique and exceptional works and his sweet voice.



Ticket Booking Date

For its part, the organizing company announced that tickets for the concert are expected to be released on Sunday, December 7, at 8:00 PM Saudi time, amid wide interaction from followers.