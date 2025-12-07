موسم الرياض ينظم ليلة «تسعينات مخاوي الليل» مع خالد عبدالرحمن

أعلنت الجهة المنظمة لموسم الرياض تنظيم ليلة فنية خاصة بعنوان «تسعينات مخاوي الليل» ضمن فعاليات النسخة السادسة للموسم، وذلك يوم الخميس 18 ديسمبر 2025 على مسرح أبوبكر سالم في الرياض.
تفاصيل ومفاجآت الأمسية
وشارك حساب موسم الرياض على منصاته المختلفة، لمحة عن الأمسية بأن يشارك فيها المطرب السعودي خالد عبدالرحمن ويقدم فيها أجمل الأغاني التي تجعلك تستحضر أجمل ذكريات التسعينيات.
وجاء المنشور كالتالي: «ليلة من ليالي الزمن الجميل، كونوا على الموعد مع الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن في ليلة تسعينات مخاوي الليل، ليلة ستعيد لنا الكثير من الذكريات مع صوته».
تفاعل وتوقعات بحضور كبير
ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري كبير؛ نظراً لشعبية الفنان خالد عبدالرحمن ومحبة الجمهور له على مدى عقود لأعماله الفردية والاستثنائية وصوته العذب
موعد حجز التذاكر
ومن جانبها، أُعلنت الشركة المنظمة أنه من المتوقع طَرْح تذاكر الحفل يوم الأحد 7 ديسمبر في تمام الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً بتوقيت السعودية، وسط تفاعل واسع من المتابعين.
The organizing body for the Riyadh Season announced a special artistic night titled "Nineties of Makhawi Al-Lail" as part of the sixth edition of the season, which will take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh.
Details and Surprises of the Evening
The Riyadh Season account shared a glimpse of the evening on its various platforms, stating that Saudi singer Khalid Abdulrahman will participate and present the most beautiful songs that will evoke the best memories of the nineties.
The post read as follows: "A night from the beautiful times, be on time with artist Khalid Abdulrahman in the Nineties of Makhawi Al-Lail, a night that will bring back many memories with his voice."
Interaction and Expectations of a Large Attendance
A large audience is expected; due to the popularity of artist Khalid Abdulrahman and the love of the audience for him over decades for his unique and exceptional works and his sweet voice.
Ticket Booking Date
For its part, the organizing company announced that tickets for the concert are expected to be released on Sunday, December 7, at 8:00 PM Saudi time, amid wide interaction from followers.