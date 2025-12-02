Investigations by security authorities in Cairo revealed the reasons behind the outbreak of a fire at the filming location of the series "The King," starring artist Mohamed Imam, which is scheduled to air next Ramadan.

The investigations attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit that nearly electrocuted one of the workers while he was performing his tasks, before the flames quickly spread at the filming site.

The investigations clarified that the workers were surprised by the rapid spread of the fire, which consumed the entire site, including the decor of a character's house designed to resemble a popular neighborhood. The wooden decorations contributed to its swift burning, leading to a significant increase in the losses within the filming location.

Million-Dollar Losses

Firefighting teams took 3 hours to bring the fire under control, which caused financial losses estimated in the millions of pounds.

Artist Sami Maghawry, one of the stars of the series "The King," confirmed that the fire consumed the apartment of one of the series' heroes in the studio, where new acting scenes were scheduled to be filmed.