كشفت تحقيقات الجهات الأمنية بالقاهره أسباب اندلاع حريق في موقع تصوير مسلسل «الكينغ» بطولة الفنان محمد إمام، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

وأرجعت التحقيقات الحريق إلى تماس كهربائي كاد يصعق أحد العمال أثناء قيامه بمهماته، قبل أن تمتد النيران سريعاً في موقع التصوير.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن العمال فوجئوا بالانتشار السريع للحريق الذي التهم الموقع بالكامل، بما في ذلك ديكور منزل أحد شخصيات العمل المصمم على هيئة حارة شعبية، وساهمت الديكورات المصنوعة من الأخشاب في تفحمها السريع؛ ما أدى إلى تضاعف حجم الخسائر داخل موقع التصوير.

خسائر مليونية

واحتاجت فرق الإطفاء 3 ساعات لتتمكن من السيطرة على الحريق الذي تسبب في خسائر مالية قدِّرت بملايين الجنيهات.

وأكد الفنان سامي مغاوري، أحد أبطال مسلسل «الكينغ» أن الحريق التهم شقة أحد أبطال المسلسل في الاستوديو، إذ كان من المقرر تصوير مشاهد تمثيلية جديدة.