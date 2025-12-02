كشفت تحقيقات الجهات الأمنية بالقاهره أسباب اندلاع حريق في موقع تصوير مسلسل «الكينغ» بطولة الفنان محمد إمام، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.
وأرجعت التحقيقات الحريق إلى تماس كهربائي كاد يصعق أحد العمال أثناء قيامه بمهماته، قبل أن تمتد النيران سريعاً في موقع التصوير.
وأوضحت التحقيقات أن العمال فوجئوا بالانتشار السريع للحريق الذي التهم الموقع بالكامل، بما في ذلك ديكور منزل أحد شخصيات العمل المصمم على هيئة حارة شعبية، وساهمت الديكورات المصنوعة من الأخشاب في تفحمها السريع؛ ما أدى إلى تضاعف حجم الخسائر داخل موقع التصوير.
خسائر مليونية
واحتاجت فرق الإطفاء 3 ساعات لتتمكن من السيطرة على الحريق الذي تسبب في خسائر مالية قدِّرت بملايين الجنيهات.
وأكد الفنان سامي مغاوري، أحد أبطال مسلسل «الكينغ» أن الحريق التهم شقة أحد أبطال المسلسل في الاستوديو، إذ كان من المقرر تصوير مشاهد تمثيلية جديدة.
Investigations by security authorities in Cairo revealed the reasons behind the outbreak of a fire at the filming location of the series "The King," starring artist Mohamed Imam, which is scheduled to air next Ramadan.
The investigations attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit that nearly electrocuted one of the workers while he was performing his tasks, before the flames quickly spread at the filming site.
The investigations clarified that the workers were surprised by the rapid spread of the fire, which consumed the entire site, including the decor of a character's house designed to resemble a popular neighborhood. The wooden decorations contributed to its swift burning, leading to a significant increase in the losses within the filming location.
Million-Dollar Losses
Firefighting teams took 3 hours to bring the fire under control, which caused financial losses estimated in the millions of pounds.
Artist Sami Maghawry, one of the stars of the series "The King," confirmed that the fire consumed the apartment of one of the series' heroes in the studio, where new acting scenes were scheduled to be filmed.