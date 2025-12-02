أصدرت السلطات القضائية في إيران حكماً غيابياً بسجن المخرج الإيراني البارز جعفر بناهي لمدة عام، بحسب ما نقلته أمس وكالة أنباء الطلبة الإيرانية «إيسنا»، في خطوة أثارت اهتمام الأوساط الثقافية والسينمائية داخل البلاد وخارجها.
وبحسب ما أكده المحامي مصطفى نيلي للوكالة، فإن محكمة ثورية في طهران فرضت أيضاً حظراً على سفر المخرج لمدة عامين، إلى جانب منعه من الانضمام إلى أي جماعات سياسية أو اجتماعية، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق القانوني يستعد لتقديم طعن ضد الحكم.
ويبلغ المخرج الحائز على جائزة السعفة الذهبية 65 عاماً، وكان قد نال الجائزة الكبرى في مهرجان كان السينمائي في مايو الماضي عن فيلمه «إنه مجرد حادث»، وهو عمل مستوحى من فترة اعتقاله وتجربته مع الرقابة والقمع داخل السجون. كما جرى اختيار الفيلم ليكون ترشيح فرنسا الرسمي لجوائز الأوسكار 2026 في فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، ليضاف إلى سلسلة الجوائز المرموقة التي سبق أن حصل عليها بناهي في مهرجاني البندقية وبرلين.
ولم تتضح في البداية الجهة التي يوجد فيها المخرج حالياً، خصوصاً أنه سبق أن أمضى فترة سجن بين يوليو 2022 وفبراير 2023، وظلت قيودا عديدة مفروضة على عمله وتحركاته، فيما جرى تصوير فيلمه الأخير بسرية تامة داخل إيران، ليعكس جانباً من معاناته وتجربته مع زملائه المعتقلين.
ومنذ قيام الثورة الإسلامية عام 1979، تخضع صناعة السينما والثقافة في إيران لرقابة مشددة تتطلب الحصول على تصاريح رسمية للتصوير والعرض، ورغم ذلك ظل المشهد الفني الإيراني مساحة لانتقادات ضمنية وأحياناً مباشرة للنظام، الأمر الذي لطالما وضع مخرجين بارزين تحت رقابة دائمة.
The Iranian judicial authorities issued a absentia sentence of one year in prison for prominent Iranian director Jafar Panahi, according to a report yesterday by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), a move that has drawn the attention of cultural and cinematic circles both inside and outside the country.
According to lawyer Mostafa Nili, who confirmed this to the agency, a revolutionary court in Tehran also imposed a two-year travel ban on the director, in addition to preventing him from joining any political or social groups, noting that the legal team is preparing to file an appeal against the ruling.
The 65-year-old director, who won the Palme d'Or, had received the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May for his film "It’s Just a Accident," a work inspired by his period of imprisonment and his experience with censorship and repression inside prisons. The film was also selected as France's official submission for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, adding to the series of prestigious awards Panahi has previously received at the Venice and Berlin film festivals.
Initially, it was unclear where the director is currently located, especially since he had previously spent a period in prison between July 2022 and February 2023, and numerous restrictions remained imposed on his work and movements, while his latest film was shot in complete secrecy inside Iran, reflecting some of his suffering and experiences with his fellow detainees.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the film and cultural industry in Iran has been subject to strict censorship requiring official permits for filming and screening, yet the Iranian artistic scene has remained a space for implicit and sometimes direct criticisms of the regime, which has often placed prominent directors under constant surveillance.