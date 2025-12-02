The Iranian judicial authorities issued a absentia sentence of one year in prison for prominent Iranian director Jafar Panahi, according to a report yesterday by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), a move that has drawn the attention of cultural and cinematic circles both inside and outside the country.

According to lawyer Mostafa Nili, who confirmed this to the agency, a revolutionary court in Tehran also imposed a two-year travel ban on the director, in addition to preventing him from joining any political or social groups, noting that the legal team is preparing to file an appeal against the ruling.

The 65-year-old director, who won the Palme d'Or, had received the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May for his film "It’s Just a Accident," a work inspired by his period of imprisonment and his experience with censorship and repression inside prisons. The film was also selected as France's official submission for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, adding to the series of prestigious awards Panahi has previously received at the Venice and Berlin film festivals.

Initially, it was unclear where the director is currently located, especially since he had previously spent a period in prison between July 2022 and February 2023, and numerous restrictions remained imposed on his work and movements, while his latest film was shot in complete secrecy inside Iran, reflecting some of his suffering and experiences with his fellow detainees.

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the film and cultural industry in Iran has been subject to strict censorship requiring official permits for filming and screening, yet the Iranian artistic scene has remained a space for implicit and sometimes direct criticisms of the regime, which has often placed prominent directors under constant surveillance.