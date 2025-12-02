أصدرت السلطات القضائية في إيران حكماً غيابياً بسجن المخرج الإيراني البارز جعفر بناهي لمدة عام، بحسب ما نقلته أمس وكالة أنباء الطلبة الإيرانية «إيسنا»، في خطوة أثارت اهتمام الأوساط الثقافية والسينمائية داخل البلاد وخارجها.

وبحسب ما أكده المحامي مصطفى نيلي للوكالة، فإن محكمة ثورية في طهران فرضت أيضاً حظراً على سفر المخرج لمدة عامين، إلى جانب منعه من الانضمام إلى أي جماعات سياسية أو اجتماعية، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق القانوني يستعد لتقديم طعن ضد الحكم.

ويبلغ المخرج الحائز على جائزة السعفة الذهبية 65 عاماً، وكان قد نال الجائزة الكبرى في مهرجان كان السينمائي في مايو الماضي عن فيلمه «إنه مجرد حادث»، وهو عمل مستوحى من فترة اعتقاله وتجربته مع الرقابة والقمع داخل السجون. كما جرى اختيار الفيلم ليكون ترشيح فرنسا الرسمي لجوائز الأوسكار 2026 في فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، ليضاف إلى سلسلة الجوائز المرموقة التي سبق أن حصل عليها بناهي في مهرجاني البندقية وبرلين.

ولم تتضح في البداية الجهة التي يوجد فيها المخرج حالياً، خصوصاً أنه سبق أن أمضى فترة سجن بين يوليو 2022 وفبراير 2023، وظلت قيودا عديدة مفروضة على عمله وتحركاته، فيما جرى تصوير فيلمه الأخير بسرية تامة داخل إيران، ليعكس جانباً من معاناته وتجربته مع زملائه المعتقلين.

ومنذ قيام الثورة الإسلامية عام 1979، تخضع صناعة السينما والثقافة في إيران لرقابة مشددة تتطلب الحصول على تصاريح رسمية للتصوير والعرض، ورغم ذلك ظل المشهد الفني الإيراني مساحة لانتقادات ضمنية وأحياناً مباشرة للنظام، الأمر الذي لطالما وضع مخرجين بارزين تحت رقابة دائمة.