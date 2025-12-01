In a surprising announcement, global star Kim Kardashian revealed that she underwent a brain scan that showed decreased activity in part of her brain, which has caused her to experience chronic stress in recent times.

TMZ published a video on the "X" platform from a new episode of "The Kardashians," in which Dr. Daniel Amen revealed the details of the scan.



The Cause of Kim Kardashian's Chronic Stress

The doctor stated that the scans showed a number of holes in the brain, noting that the activity in the frontal lobe is lower than normal, which explains the star's ongoing anxiety and irritability.

Kim Kardashian's Shock

Kim Kardashian explained that she felt a great shock upon learning the results, considering the matter surprising and hard to accept, especially with important events approaching such as the Met Gala and some legal proceedings related to the theft case, deeming that stress was inevitable under these pressures.

Previous Health Issues

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has faced health issues related to her brain; she previously revealed that she suffered from a slight aneurysm in the blood vessels of her brain, which she linked to the psychological stress resulting from her divorce from Kanye West.

The star explained at that time that the doctors described the condition as a slight aneurysm, pointing out that the severe stress during that period was the main factor behind this health issue.