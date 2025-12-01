في إعلان مفاجئ، كشفت النجمة العالمية كيم كارداشيان خضوعها لفحص دماغي أظهر انخفاض نشاط جزء من دماغها، وهو ما تسبب في شعورها بتوتر مزمن خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
ونشر موقع TMZ عبر منصة «إكس» مقطع فيديو من حلقة جديدة من برنامج «ذا كارداشيان»، كشف فيه الطبيب دانيال أمين تفاصيل الفحص.

سبب التوتر المزمن لكيم كارداشيان

وقال الطبيب إن الأشعة أظهرت وجود مجموعة من الثقوب في المخ، مشيرًا إلى أن النشاط في الفص الجبهي أقل من الطبيعي، وهو ما يفسر القلق والانفعال المستمر لدى النجمة.

صدمة كيم كارداشيان

وأوضحت كيم كارداشيان أنها شعرت بصدمة كبيرة بعد معرفة النتائج، معتبرة الأمر مفاجئًا وصعب التقبل، خصوصا مع اقتراب فعاليات مهمة مثل حفل ميت غالا وبعض الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بقضية السرقة، معتبرة أن التوتر كان لا مفر منه في ظل هذه الضغوط.

مشاكل صحية سابقة

ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي تواجه فيها كيم كارداشيان مشاكل صحية في دماغها، فقد سبق أن كشفت عن إصابتها بتمدد بسيط في الأوعية الدموية بالمخ، وهو ما ربطته بالتوتر النفسي الناتج عن طلاقها من كاني ويست.

وأوضحت النجمة حينها أن الأطباء وصفوا الحالة بأنها تمدد بسيط، مشيرة إلى أن التوتر الشديد في تلك الفترة كان العامل الرئيسي وراء هذه المشكلة الصحية.