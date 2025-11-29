The Syrian artist Jumana Murad faced an embarrassing situation while attending an event in Cairo last night, after she stumbled in her high heels and fell on the red carpet in front of the cameras.

Fall in front of the attendees

A video captured the moment, as Murad lost her balance before attendees rushed to help her get up, in a scene that sparked widespread interaction on social media platforms.

Widespread on social media

The audience interacted significantly with the video, with some expressing sympathy for the artist and others finding the situation amusing, making the incident a topic of conversation among internet users for hours.

Drama updates

Jumana Murad is preparing for the Ramadan drama season of 2026 with the lead role in the series "Gray Cells," consisting of 15 episodes, written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Saad Hindawi.

Previous works

Her last appearance was in the Ramadan drama of 2025 in the series "Um Arba'a wa Arba'in," which combined realism and drama with light comedic touches, achieving widespread interaction among viewers.