تعرضت الفنانة السورية جومانا مراد لموقف محرج خلال حضورها إحدى الفعاليات في القاهرة مساء أمس، بعد أن تعثرت بكعبها العالي وسقطت على السجادة الحمراء أمام الكاميرات.

سقوط أمام الحاضرين

وثّق مقطع فيديو اللحظة، إذ فقدت مراد توازنها قبل أن يسارع الحاضرون لمساعدتها على النهوض، في مشهد أثار تفاعلا واسعا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

انتشار واسع على السوشيال ميديا

تفاعل الجمهور مع الفيديو بشكل كبير، بين من أبدى تعاطفه مع الفنانة ومن اعتبر الموقف طريفا، ما جعل الحادثة حديث رواد الإنترنت لساعات.

مستجدات درامية

تستعد جومانا مراد لموسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال بطولة مسلسل «خلايا رمادية» المؤلف من 15 حلقة، من كتابة مريم نعوم وإخراج سعد هنداوي.

أعمال سابقة

وكان آخر ظهور لها في دراما رمضان 2025 بمسلسل «أم أربعة وأربعين»، الذي جمع بين الواقعية والدراما مع لمسات كوميدية خفيفة، وحقق تفاعلا واسعا بين المشاهدين.