تعرضت الفنانة السورية جومانا مراد لموقف محرج خلال حضورها إحدى الفعاليات في القاهرة مساء أمس، بعد أن تعثرت بكعبها العالي وسقطت على السجادة الحمراء أمام الكاميرات.
سقوط أمام الحاضرين
وثّق مقطع فيديو اللحظة، إذ فقدت مراد توازنها قبل أن يسارع الحاضرون لمساعدتها على النهوض، في مشهد أثار تفاعلا واسعا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
انتشار واسع على السوشيال ميديا
تفاعل الجمهور مع الفيديو بشكل كبير، بين من أبدى تعاطفه مع الفنانة ومن اعتبر الموقف طريفا، ما جعل الحادثة حديث رواد الإنترنت لساعات.
مستجدات درامية
تستعد جومانا مراد لموسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال بطولة مسلسل «خلايا رمادية» المؤلف من 15 حلقة، من كتابة مريم نعوم وإخراج سعد هنداوي.
أعمال سابقة
وكان آخر ظهور لها في دراما رمضان 2025 بمسلسل «أم أربعة وأربعين»، الذي جمع بين الواقعية والدراما مع لمسات كوميدية خفيفة، وحقق تفاعلا واسعا بين المشاهدين.
The Syrian artist Jumana Murad faced an embarrassing situation while attending an event in Cairo last night, after she stumbled in her high heels and fell on the red carpet in front of the cameras.
Fall in front of the attendees
A video captured the moment, as Murad lost her balance before attendees rushed to help her get up, in a scene that sparked widespread interaction on social media platforms.
Widespread on social media
The audience interacted significantly with the video, with some expressing sympathy for the artist and others finding the situation amusing, making the incident a topic of conversation among internet users for hours.
Drama updates
Jumana Murad is preparing for the Ramadan drama season of 2026 with the lead role in the series "Gray Cells," consisting of 15 episodes, written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Saad Hindawi.
Previous works
Her last appearance was in the Ramadan drama of 2025 in the series "Um Arba'a wa Arba'in," which combined realism and drama with light comedic touches, achieving widespread interaction among viewers.