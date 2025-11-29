تصدّر الفنان المصري الكبير عادل إمام محركات البحث ومواقع التواصل، وسط حديث متجدد عن إرثه الفني الكبير ورؤى إعادة تقديم أعماله الخالدة على يد أبنائه في جيلهم الجديد.

جاء ذلك بعد انطلاق فعاليات المهرجان الدولي للفيلم بمراكش في المغرب، إذ شهد حفل الافتتاح تكريم الفنان حسين فهمي على يد الفنانة يسرا، بحضور النجوم العالميين، من بينهم جودي فوستر وجييرمو ديل تورو والمخرج الكوري الجنوبي بونغ جون هو. وخلال اللقاءات الصحافية، أبدى حسين فهمي تفاؤله بالحالة الصحية لعادل إمام، مؤكدا أنها مستقرة وأنه يتمتع بصحة جيدة، متمنيا له دوام السعادة.

وعلى صعيد السينما المصرية، أثار إعلان الفنان محمد إمام إعادة تقديم فيلم والده الشهير «شمس الزناتي» في نسخة جديدة، وتصريحات المخرج رامي إمام حول مشروع لإعادة تقديم أحد أعمال الزعيم بروح حديثة، جدلا واسعا بين الجمهور والنقاد. ويرى بعض المختصين أن هذه التحركات تعكس رغبة الجيل الجديد في تقديم التراث الفني بأسلوب معاصر، لكنهم حذروا من المخاطرة بإعادة إنتاج الأعمال أيقونية دون تقديم رؤية مبتكرة، إذ يظل ارتباط الجمهور العاطفي بالنجم عادل إمام قويا ولا يتكرر.

وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، استقبل عادل إمام وفدا إماراتيا رفيع المستوى في منزله بمحافظة الجيزة، ضم رجل الأعمال عبدالله آل حامد، وسفير دولة الإمارات حمد الزعابي وزوجته، إضافة إلى الدكتور أحمد عبدالله. وأشاد الوفد بمسيرة الزعيم الفنية وإرثه الذي جمع بين الكوميديا الراقية والمعالجة الاجتماعية، مؤكدين تأثيره الكبير في ترسيخ قيم الفن الراقي والإبداع العربي.

ويستمر غياب عادل إمام عن الساحة الفنية منذ سنوات، مفضلا قضاء وقته مع أسرته وأحفاده، فيما يظل ظهوره في المناسبات العامة نادرا، لكنه لا يزال حاضرا بقوة في ذاكرة الجمهور العربي عبر أفلامه وأعماله الخالدة التي ألهمت أجيالا من صناع الفن والممثلين.