The great Egyptian artist Adel Imam has topped search engines and social media, amid renewed discussions about his significant artistic legacy and visions for reintroducing his timeless works through his children in their new generation.

This came after the launch of the International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, where the opening ceremony honored artist Hussein Fahmy by actress Yousra, in the presence of international stars, including Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro, and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. During the press meetings, Hussein Fahmy expressed optimism about Adel Imam's health, confirming that it is stable and that he enjoys good health, wishing him lasting happiness.

On the Egyptian cinema front, the announcement by artist Mohamed Imam to reintroduce his father's famous film "Shams El Zanaty" in a new version, along with director Rami Imam's statements about a project to re-present one of the leader's works in a modern spirit, sparked widespread debate among the audience and critics. Some specialists believe that these moves reflect the new generation's desire to present artistic heritage in a contemporary style, but they warned against the risk of reproducing iconic works without offering an innovative vision, as the emotional connection of the audience to star Adel Imam remains strong and irreplaceable.

On a personal level, Adel Imam received a high-level Emirati delegation at his home in Giza Governorate, which included businessman Abdullah Al Hamid, UAE Ambassador Hamad Al Zaabi and his wife, in addition to Dr. Ahmed Abdullah. The delegation praised the leader's artistic career and his legacy that combines high comedy and social commentary, affirming his significant impact in establishing the values of refined art and Arab creativity.

Adel Imam has continued to be absent from the artistic scene for years, preferring to spend his time with his family and grandchildren, while his appearances at public events remain rare. However, he still strongly resides in the memory of the Arab audience through his films and timeless works that have inspired generations of artists and actors.