يستعد الفنان السعودي عبد المجيد عبدالله لإحياء حفل استثنائي ضمن موسم الخبر في المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك يوم 25 ديسمبر على مسرح الخبر أرينا، وسط توقعات حضور جماهيري مميز.
تفاصيل حفل عبدالمجيد عبدالله في موسم الخبر.. الموعد والمفاجآت

ترويج للحفل

روج حساب «روتانا لايف» لتلك الأمسية الفنية المميزة عبر منصة «X» مشيرًا إلى أن هذه ستكون أول تجربة لعبد المجيد عبد الله على هذا المسرح، ما أثار حماس المتابعين وترقبهم للأمسية الفنية.

جدول الحفل والتذاكر

يطل عبد المجيد عبد الله على جمهوره ويقدم لهم مجموعة من أجمل أغانيه سواءً القديمة أو الحديثة في أمسية فنية مميزة، بالإضافة إلى أن من المتوقع طرح تذاكر الحفل قريباً بحسب ما أعلن الحساب.
قائمة أعلى «50 خليجي»

وكانت احتلت أغنية «ختمت الأماني» لعبد المجيد عبد الله المرتبة الخامسة في قائمة أعلى 50 خليجي، مع استمرار حضور أغانيه الأخرى مثل «تتنفسك دنياي، ياما حاولت»، ليصل عدد أعماله المتواجدة بالقائمة إلى 11 أغنية، مما يعكس استمراره في التأثير على الساحة الغنائية الخليجية.