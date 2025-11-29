تفاصيل حفل عبدالمجيد عبدالله في موسم الخبر.. الموعد والمفاجآت

Saudi artist Abdul Majid Abdullah is preparing to hold an exceptional concert as part of the Khobar Season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on December 25 at the Khobar Arena, amidst expectations of a remarkable audience attendance.



Promotion for the Concert

The "Rotana Live" account promoted this special artistic evening via the "X" platform, noting that this will be Abdul Majid Abdullah's first experience on this stage, which has excited followers and heightened their anticipation for the artistic evening.

Concert Schedule and Tickets

Abdul Majid Abdullah will appear before his audience and present a selection of his most beautiful songs, both old and new, in a special artistic evening. Additionally, tickets for the concert are expected to be released soon, according to the announcement from the account.



Top "50 Khaleeji" List

Abdul Majid Abdullah's song "Khatamt Al-Amani" ranked fifth in the Top 50 Khaleeji list, with other songs like "Tatnafask Dunyai" and "Yama Hawalt" continuing to be present, bringing the total number of his works on the list to 11 songs, reflecting his ongoing influence in the Khaleeji music scene.