تفاصيل حفل عبدالمجيد عبدالله في موسم الخبر.. الموعد والمفاجآت

يستعد الفنان السعودي عبد المجيد عبدالله لإحياء حفل استثنائي ضمن موسم الخبر في المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك يوم 25 ديسمبر على مسرح الخبر أرينا، وسط توقعات حضور جماهيري مميز.
ترويج للحفل
روج حساب «روتانا لايف» لتلك الأمسية الفنية المميزة عبر منصة «X» مشيرًا إلى أن هذه ستكون أول تجربة لعبد المجيد عبد الله على هذا المسرح، ما أثار حماس المتابعين وترقبهم للأمسية الفنية.
جدول الحفل والتذاكر
يطل عبد المجيد عبد الله على جمهوره ويقدم لهم مجموعة من أجمل أغانيه سواءً القديمة أو الحديثة في أمسية فنية مميزة، بالإضافة إلى أن من المتوقع طرح تذاكر الحفل قريباً بحسب ما أعلن الحساب.
قائمة أعلى «50 خليجي»
وكانت احتلت أغنية «ختمت الأماني» لعبد المجيد عبد الله المرتبة الخامسة في قائمة أعلى 50 خليجي، مع استمرار حضور أغانيه الأخرى مثل «تتنفسك دنياي، ياما حاولت»، ليصل عدد أعماله المتواجدة بالقائمة إلى 11 أغنية، مما يعكس استمراره في التأثير على الساحة الغنائية الخليجية.
Saudi artist Abdul Majid Abdullah is preparing to hold an exceptional concert as part of the Khobar Season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on December 25 at the Khobar Arena, amidst expectations of a remarkable audience attendance.
Promotion for the Concert
The "Rotana Live" account promoted this special artistic evening via the "X" platform, noting that this will be Abdul Majid Abdullah's first experience on this stage, which has excited followers and heightened their anticipation for the artistic evening.
Concert Schedule and Tickets
Abdul Majid Abdullah will appear before his audience and present a selection of his most beautiful songs, both old and new, in a special artistic evening. Additionally, tickets for the concert are expected to be released soon, according to the announcement from the account.
Top "50 Khaleeji" List
Abdul Majid Abdullah's song "Khatamt Al-Amani" ranked fifth in the Top 50 Khaleeji list, with other songs like "Tatnafask Dunyai" and "Yama Hawalt" continuing to be present, bringing the total number of his works on the list to 11 songs, reflecting his ongoing influence in the Khaleeji music scene.