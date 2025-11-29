خرج الفنان المصري محمد إمام في أول تعليق على حادث الحريق الذي اندلع في لوكيشن تصوير مسلسله الجديد «الكينج» داخل استوديو مصر، والمقرر عرضه في الموسم الرمضاني لعام 2026.
الفنان المصري محمد أمام

تفاصيل الحادث

وأوضح إمام، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»، أن الحريق طال منطقة كاملة من الديكورات التي جرى تجهيزها على أعلى مستوى، ضمن إنتاج ضخم يشرف عليه المنتج عبد الله أبو الفتوح، وبمشاركة مهندس الديكور تامر إسماعيل وفريق كبير من المهندسين والعمال.

الإصابات طفيفة

وأكد الفنان أن الإصابات التي نتجت عن الحادث كانت طفيفة، وجميع أفراد فريق العمل بخير، موجهاً الشكر لوزارة الداخلية وقوات الدفاع المدني على سرعة استجابتهم وجهودهم في السيطرة على الحريق وسط كميات كبيرة من الخشب والمواد سريعة الاشتعال.

كما قدم شكره للمنتج محمد السيد وفريقه من طاقم الإنتاج، الذين خاطروا بدخول موقع الحريق لمحاولة إنقاذ الأجهزة والمعدات والملابس الخاصة بالتصوير.

مصير عرض المسلسل

وختم إمام بيانه بتوجيه الشكر لكل الفنانين والشخصيات الذين تواصلوا معه للاطمئنان عليه وعلى فريق العمل، مؤكداً أن ما حدث يمثل اختبارًا صعبًا، إلا أن فريق العمل مصمم على استكمال التصوير، داعيًا الجمهور إلى دعمهم وانتظار المسلسل في رمضان 2026.