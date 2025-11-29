خرج الفنان المصري محمد إمام في أول تعليق على حادث الحريق الذي اندلع في لوكيشن تصوير مسلسله الجديد «الكينج» داخل استوديو مصر، والمقرر عرضه في الموسم الرمضاني لعام 2026.
تفاصيل الحادث
وأوضح إمام، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»، أن الحريق طال منطقة كاملة من الديكورات التي جرى تجهيزها على أعلى مستوى، ضمن إنتاج ضخم يشرف عليه المنتج عبد الله أبو الفتوح، وبمشاركة مهندس الديكور تامر إسماعيل وفريق كبير من المهندسين والعمال.
الإصابات طفيفة
وأكد الفنان أن الإصابات التي نتجت عن الحادث كانت طفيفة، وجميع أفراد فريق العمل بخير، موجهاً الشكر لوزارة الداخلية وقوات الدفاع المدني على سرعة استجابتهم وجهودهم في السيطرة على الحريق وسط كميات كبيرة من الخشب والمواد سريعة الاشتعال.
كما قدم شكره للمنتج محمد السيد وفريقه من طاقم الإنتاج، الذين خاطروا بدخول موقع الحريق لمحاولة إنقاذ الأجهزة والمعدات والملابس الخاصة بالتصوير.
مصير عرض المسلسل
وختم إمام بيانه بتوجيه الشكر لكل الفنانين والشخصيات الذين تواصلوا معه للاطمئنان عليه وعلى فريق العمل، مؤكداً أن ما حدث يمثل اختبارًا صعبًا، إلا أن فريق العمل مصمم على استكمال التصوير، داعيًا الجمهور إلى دعمهم وانتظار المسلسل في رمضان 2026.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam made his first comment on the fire incident that broke out at the filming location of his new series "The King" inside Studio Misr, which is scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan season of 2026.
Details of the Incident
Imam clarified, in a statement he published on his Facebook account, that the fire affected an entire area of the decorations that had been prepared to the highest standards, as part of a massive production overseen by producer Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh, with the participation of set designer Tamer Ismail and a large team of engineers and workers.
Minor Injuries
The artist confirmed that the injuries resulting from the incident were minor, and all members of the crew are fine, expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Interior and the Civil Defense forces for their quick response and efforts in controlling the fire amid large quantities of wood and flammable materials.
He also thanked producer Mohamed El-Sayed and his production team, who risked entering the fire site to try to save the equipment, devices, and costumes used for filming.
The Fate of the Series' Release
Imam concluded his statement by thanking all the artists and personalities who reached out to check on him and the crew, affirming that what happened represents a difficult test, but the team is determined to continue filming, urging the audience to support them and await the series in Ramadan 2026.