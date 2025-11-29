The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam made his first comment on the fire incident that broke out at the filming location of his new series "The King" inside Studio Misr, which is scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan season of 2026.



Details of the Incident

Imam clarified, in a statement he published on his Facebook account, that the fire affected an entire area of the decorations that had been prepared to the highest standards, as part of a massive production overseen by producer Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh, with the participation of set designer Tamer Ismail and a large team of engineers and workers.

Minor Injuries

The artist confirmed that the injuries resulting from the incident were minor, and all members of the crew are fine, expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Interior and the Civil Defense forces for their quick response and efforts in controlling the fire amid large quantities of wood and flammable materials.

He also thanked producer Mohamed El-Sayed and his production team, who risked entering the fire site to try to save the equipment, devices, and costumes used for filming.

The Fate of the Series' Release

Imam concluded his statement by thanking all the artists and personalities who reached out to check on him and the crew, affirming that what happened represents a difficult test, but the team is determined to continue filming, urging the audience to support them and await the series in Ramadan 2026.