The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady revealed the first images from his new Ramadan series "Ali Clay," which brings him together for the first time with the artist Dora, in a dramatic collaboration that carries a popular social theme, and is expected to compete strongly in the upcoming Ramadan drama race.

The First Dramatic Encounter Between El Awady and Dora

El Awady shared a photo of himself with Dora from the filming behind the scenes on his Instagram account, commenting: "Ali and Mayada.. wait for the star Dora in Mayada Al-Dinari in the series Ali Clay," revealing the names of the two main characters in the work, and paving the way for dramatic atmospheres that blend human conflict with popular settings.

Dora in a Popular Look from the Heart of the Neighborhood

Dora caught attention in the photos with a clearly popular look, which raised speculations about the nature of her character in the series, especially since her clothing and visual presence align with the world of the popular neighborhood, in a work that takes place in an Egyptian environment close to the street and the Tawfiqiya market.

A Boxer Facing Life.. and "Mayada" as the Neighborhood's Support

The story of "Ali Clay" revolves around a boxer portrayed by Ahmed El Awady, who faces harsh challenges on both professional and personal levels, amidst the struggles of the ring and the pressures of daily life. In contrast, Dora plays the role of his wife "Mayada Al-Dinari," who manages several shops in the Tawfiqiya market, appearing as a supportive element for the protagonist in facing social and living crises that reflect the concerns of the working class.

A Diverse Cast Leading "Ali Clay"

Alongside Ahmed El Awady and Dora, the cast of the series "Ali Clay" includes: Yara Al-Sukari, Mahmoud Al-Bazawi, Cynthia Khalifa, Intisar, Al-Shahat Mabrouk, Reem Sami, and Mohamed Tharwat, along with several other artists. The work is written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, in an artistic composition that bets on blending social drama with a popular spirit and a strong element of suspense.