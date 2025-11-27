كشف الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي الصور الأولى لمسلسله الرمضاني الجديد «علي كلاي»، الذي يجمعه لأول مرة بالفنانة درة، في تعاون درامي يحمل طابعاً شعبياً اجتماعياً، وينتظر أن ينافس بقوة في سباق دراما رمضان القادم.

أول لقاء درامي بين العوضي ودرة

ونشر العوضي عبر حسابه على منصة «إنستغرام» صورة تجمعه بدرة من كواليس التصوير، وعلّق عليها قائلاً: «علي وميادة.. استنوا النجمة درة في ميادة الديناري بمسلسل علي كلاي»، كاشفاً عن اسمي الشخصيتين الرئيسيتين في العمل، وممهداً لأجواء درامية تمزج بين الصراع الإنساني والأجواء الشعبية.

درة بإطلالة شعبية من قلب الحارة

وخطفت درة الأنظار في الصور بإطلالة ذات طابع شعبي واضح، ما أثار تكهنات حول طبيعة شخصيتها في المسلسل، خصوصاً أن ملابسها وحضورها البصري ينسجمان مع عالم الحارة الشعبية، في عمل تدور أحداثه داخل بيئة مصرية قريبة من الشارع وسوق التوفيقية.

ملاكم يواجه الحياة.. و«ميادة» سند الحارة

تدور قصة «علي كلاي» حول شخصية ملاكم يجسدها أحمد العوضي، يواجه تحديات قاسية على المستويين المهني والشخصي، بين صراعات الحلبة وضغوط الحياة اليومية. وفي المقابل تقدم درة شخصية زوجته «ميادة الديناري»، التي تتولى إدارة عدد من المحلات في سوق التوفيقية، وتظهر كعنصر داعم لبطل العمل في مواجهة أزمات اجتماعية ومعيشية تعكس هموم الطبقة الشعبية.

فريق عمل متنوع يقود «علي كلاي»

يشارك في بطولة مسلسل «علي كلاي»، إلى جانب أحمد العوضي ودرة، كل من: يارا السكري، محمود البزاوي، سينتيا خليفة، انتصار، الشحات مبروك، ريم سامي، ومحمد ثروت، إلى جانب عدد آخر من الفنانين. العمل من تأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج محمد عبد السلام، في تركيبة فنية تراهن على مزج الدراما الاجتماعية بنَفَس شعبي وحضور قوي لعنصر التشويق.