أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، بدء ورشة القراءة الخاصة بفيلم مكافحة المخدرات، الذي يحمل عنوان «العيون الساهرة»، وهو عمل سينمائي مستوحى من قصة حقيقية مأخوذة من ملفات رجال مكافحة المخدرات في المملكة. ويأتي الإعلان مع اقتراب بدء التصوير الأسبوع القادم، وسط اهتمام واسع باعتباره أحد أبرز المشاريع السينمائية التي سترى النور قريباً.
وحرص آل الشيخ على توجيه شكره لوزير الداخلية على دعمه الكبير لهذا العمل، ولجميع منسوبي الوزارة وأبطال مكافحة المخدرات من الضباط والجنود، مؤكداً أن الفيلم يهدف لتجسيد تضحياتهم ونقل جهودهم إلى الشاشة الكبيرة بأسلوب يليق بتفانيهم وشجاعتهم.
وأوضح آل الشيخ في تغريدة له على حسابه على منصة X أنه استأذن الوزير في تسمية الفيلم بـ«العيون الساهرة»، تقديراً للدور الحيوي الذي يؤديه رجال وزارة الداخلية في حماية المجتمع.
ويخرج الفيلم المخرج الأسترالي العالمي فيليب نويْس (Phillip Noyce)، أحد أبرز الأسماء في السينما العالمية، الذي يمتلك مسيرة تمتد لأكثر من 5 عقود، أخرج خلالها أعمالًا شهيرة حازت على جوائز مثل «Rabbit-Proof Fence»، و«Newsfront»، و«Dead Calm». ويُعرف نويْس بقدرته على صنع أفلام تعتمد على الإثارة القائمة على قصص واقعية، مما يجعل اختياره لهذا المشروع إضافة نوعية وطموحة للمشهد السينمائي السعودي.
ومن المنتظر أن يشهد العمل الذي سيتم تصويره في السعودية، مشاركة طاقم تمثيل من بطولة عدد من الأسماء اللامعة منهم يعقوب الفرحان وفيصل الدوخي، وفريق إنتاج سعودي وعالمي، ليقدّم تجربة فنية تبرز بطولات رجال الأمن وتُعرّف العالم بجهودهم في مكافحة الجريمة وحماية المجتمع.
The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, announced the start of the reading workshop for the anti-drug film titled "The Watchful Eyes", which is a cinematic work inspired by a true story taken from the files of drug enforcement officers in the Kingdom. The announcement comes as filming is set to begin next week, amidst widespread interest as it is considered one of the most prominent cinematic projects that will soon see the light of day.
Al Sheikh was keen to express his gratitude to the Minister of Interior for his significant support of this work, and to all the ministry's personnel and the heroes of drug enforcement, including officers and soldiers, emphasizing that the film aims to embody their sacrifices and convey their efforts to the big screen in a manner befitting their dedication and bravery.
Al Sheikh clarified in a tweet on his account on platform X that he sought the minister's permission to name the film "The Watchful Eyes," in appreciation of the vital role played by the men of the Ministry of Interior in protecting society.
The film is directed by the world-renowned Australian director Phillip Noyce, one of the most prominent names in global cinema, who has a career spanning over five decades, during which he directed famous works that have won awards such as "Rabbit-Proof Fence," "Newsfront," and "Dead Calm." Noyce is known for his ability to create films based on real-life stories, making his choice for this project a qualitative and ambitious addition to the Saudi cinematic scene.
The work, which will be filmed in Saudi Arabia, is expected to feature a cast led by several shining names, including Yaqub Al Farhan and Faisal Al-Dokhi, along with a Saudi and international production team, to present an artistic experience that highlights the heroism of security personnel and introduces the world to their efforts in combating crime and protecting society.