أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، بدء ورشة القراءة الخاصة بفيلم مكافحة المخدرات، الذي يحمل عنوان «العيون الساهرة»، وهو عمل سينمائي مستوحى من قصة حقيقية مأخوذة من ملفات رجال مكافحة المخدرات في المملكة. ويأتي الإعلان مع اقتراب بدء التصوير الأسبوع القادم، وسط اهتمام واسع باعتباره أحد أبرز المشاريع السينمائية التي سترى النور قريباً.

وحرص آل الشيخ على توجيه شكره لوزير الداخلية على دعمه الكبير لهذا العمل، ولجميع منسوبي الوزارة وأبطال مكافحة المخدرات من الضباط والجنود، مؤكداً أن الفيلم يهدف لتجسيد تضحياتهم ونقل جهودهم إلى الشاشة الكبيرة بأسلوب يليق بتفانيهم وشجاعتهم.

وأوضح آل الشيخ في تغريدة له على حسابه على منصة X أنه استأذن الوزير في تسمية الفيلم بـ«العيون الساهرة»، تقديراً للدور الحيوي الذي يؤديه رجال وزارة الداخلية في حماية المجتمع.

ويخرج الفيلم المخرج الأسترالي العالمي فيليب نويْس (Phillip Noyce)، أحد أبرز الأسماء في السينما العالمية، الذي يمتلك مسيرة تمتد لأكثر من 5 عقود، أخرج خلالها أعمالًا شهيرة حازت على جوائز مثل «Rabbit-Proof Fence»، و«Newsfront»، و«Dead Calm». ويُعرف نويْس بقدرته على صنع أفلام تعتمد على الإثارة القائمة على قصص واقعية، مما يجعل اختياره لهذا المشروع إضافة نوعية وطموحة للمشهد السينمائي السعودي.

ومن المنتظر أن يشهد العمل الذي سيتم تصويره في السعودية، مشاركة طاقم تمثيل من بطولة عدد من الأسماء اللامعة منهم يعقوب الفرحان وفيصل الدوخي، وفريق إنتاج سعودي وعالمي، ليقدّم تجربة فنية تبرز بطولات رجال الأمن وتُعرّف العالم بجهودهم في مكافحة الجريمة وحماية المجتمع.