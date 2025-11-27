فيما تناقلت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً خبر وفاة الإعلامية المصرية هبة الزياد، تساءل جمهورها ومتابعوها عن الأسباب الحقيقية التي أدت للوفاة، لاسيما وأن الراحلة لم تتجاوز العقد الثالث، كما أنها لم تكن تشتكي من أمراض تذكر، ولم تعلن في أي وقت سابق عن معاناتها من أية أزمات صحية.

تهديد وابتزاز

ويعد أكثر ما أثار تساؤلات الجمهور عن أسباب الوفاة هو ظهور المذيعة الراحلة في مقطع مصورقبل وفاتها بشهور كشفت من خلاله عن تعرضها للتهديد والابتزاز.

وقالت الزياد في مقطع الفيديو «أتعرض لحملة ابتزاز من مجهولين عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والهاتف المحمول، و اتخذت الإجراءات القانونية للرد على من يبتزوني»، ما جعل العديد من متابعيها يربطون بين وفاتها وتعرضها للتهديد والإبتزاز.

هبوط حاد

وكشفت تقارير إعلامية عن وفاة الزياد وهي نائمة بسبب هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، وأشارت إلى أن الإعلامية المصرية اعتذرت قبل أيام عن تسجيل حلقة من أحد برامجها الجديدة، معلنة لزملائهاعن تعرضها للإرهاق فضلاً عن تسجيل عدد كافٍ من الحلقات للبرنامج الذي سيبث على فضائية الشمس.

إعلامية شابة

وهبة الزياد من الوجوه الإعلامية الشابة النشطة، تركت بصمة واضحة خلال مسيرتها القصيرة، وقدمت أكثر من 32 برنامجاً تنوعت مجالاتها بشكل واسع وشملت السياسة، والاجتماع، والعلوم، والفنون، والأسرة.

وكان آخر ظهور للمذيعة الراحلة على الشاشة في الموسم الثاني من برنامج «ترند» عبر قناة الشمس الفضائية في يوليو الماضي، حيث قدمت خلاله عدداً من الحلقات الاجتماعية والفنية.