As social media recently circulated the news of the death of the Egyptian media personality Heba Al-Ziyad, her audience and followers questioned the real reasons behind her passing, especially since the deceased had not yet reached her thirties, and she had not reported any significant health issues or announced any struggles with health crises at any previous time.

Threat and Blackmail

What raised the most questions among the public about the cause of death was the appearance of the late presenter in a video clip months before her passing, in which she revealed that she had been subjected to threats and blackmail.

Al-Ziyad stated in the video clip, "I am being subjected to a blackmail campaign by unknown individuals via social media and mobile phone, and I have taken legal action to respond to those who are blackmailing me," which led many of her followers to link her death to the threats and blackmail she faced.

Severe Drop

Media reports revealed that Al-Ziyad died in her sleep due to a severe drop in blood circulation, and indicated that the Egyptian media personality had apologized a few days prior for recording an episode of one of her new programs, informing her colleagues that she was experiencing fatigue in addition to having recorded a sufficient number of episodes for the program that would air on Al-Shams satellite channel.

Young Media Personality

Heba Al-Ziyad was one of the active young media faces, leaving a clear mark during her short career, having presented more than 32 programs that covered a wide range of fields including politics, sociology, science, arts, and family.

The last appearance of the late presenter on screen was in the second season of the program "Trend" on Al-Shams satellite channel last July, where she presented several social and artistic episodes.