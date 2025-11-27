فيما تناقلت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً خبر وفاة الإعلامية المصرية هبة الزياد، تساءل جمهورها ومتابعوها عن الأسباب الحقيقية التي أدت للوفاة، لاسيما وأن الراحلة لم تتجاوز العقد الثالث، كما أنها لم تكن تشتكي من أمراض تذكر، ولم تعلن في أي وقت سابق عن معاناتها من أية أزمات صحية.
تهديد وابتزاز
ويعد أكثر ما أثار تساؤلات الجمهور عن أسباب الوفاة هو ظهور المذيعة الراحلة في مقطع مصورقبل وفاتها بشهور كشفت من خلاله عن تعرضها للتهديد والابتزاز.
وقالت الزياد في مقطع الفيديو «أتعرض لحملة ابتزاز من مجهولين عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والهاتف المحمول، و اتخذت الإجراءات القانونية للرد على من يبتزوني»، ما جعل العديد من متابعيها يربطون بين وفاتها وتعرضها للتهديد والإبتزاز.
هبوط حاد
وكشفت تقارير إعلامية عن وفاة الزياد وهي نائمة بسبب هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، وأشارت إلى أن الإعلامية المصرية اعتذرت قبل أيام عن تسجيل حلقة من أحد برامجها الجديدة، معلنة لزملائهاعن تعرضها للإرهاق فضلاً عن تسجيل عدد كافٍ من الحلقات للبرنامج الذي سيبث على فضائية الشمس.
إعلامية شابة
وهبة الزياد من الوجوه الإعلامية الشابة النشطة، تركت بصمة واضحة خلال مسيرتها القصيرة، وقدمت أكثر من 32 برنامجاً تنوعت مجالاتها بشكل واسع وشملت السياسة، والاجتماع، والعلوم، والفنون، والأسرة.
وكان آخر ظهور للمذيعة الراحلة على الشاشة في الموسم الثاني من برنامج «ترند» عبر قناة الشمس الفضائية في يوليو الماضي، حيث قدمت خلاله عدداً من الحلقات الاجتماعية والفنية.
As social media recently circulated the news of the death of the Egyptian media personality Heba Al-Ziyad, her audience and followers questioned the real reasons behind her passing, especially since the deceased had not yet reached her thirties, and she had not reported any significant health issues or announced any struggles with health crises at any previous time.
Threat and Blackmail
What raised the most questions among the public about the cause of death was the appearance of the late presenter in a video clip months before her passing, in which she revealed that she had been subjected to threats and blackmail.
Al-Ziyad stated in the video clip, "I am being subjected to a blackmail campaign by unknown individuals via social media and mobile phone, and I have taken legal action to respond to those who are blackmailing me," which led many of her followers to link her death to the threats and blackmail she faced.
Severe Drop
Media reports revealed that Al-Ziyad died in her sleep due to a severe drop in blood circulation, and indicated that the Egyptian media personality had apologized a few days prior for recording an episode of one of her new programs, informing her colleagues that she was experiencing fatigue in addition to having recorded a sufficient number of episodes for the program that would air on Al-Shams satellite channel.
Young Media Personality
Heba Al-Ziyad was one of the active young media faces, leaving a clear mark during her short career, having presented more than 32 programs that covered a wide range of fields including politics, sociology, science, arts, and family.
The last appearance of the late presenter on screen was in the second season of the program "Trend" on Al-Shams satellite channel last July, where she presented several social and artistic episodes.