أعلنت شركة روتانا ليلةً إضافيةً لفنان العرب محمد عبده ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، وذلك بعد نفاد التذاكر وبناء على رغبة الجمهور، وذلك يوم 5 ديسمبر المقبل، وسط حضور كامل العدد من الجماهير.

مفاجآت موسم الرياض.. ليلة إضافية لفنان العرب محمد عبده بهذا الموعد

ليلة طربية استثنائية

وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد محمد عبده لإحياء ليلة طربية استثنائية ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025، وذلك غداً الجمعة 28 نوفمبر الجاري على مسرح محمد عبده آرينا بقيادة المايسترو هاني فرحات.

مفاجآت حفلة محمد عبده

كشف محمد عبده، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه يجهز نوعية مختلفة من الأغاني ستقدم للمرة الأولى على المسرح بهدف الوصول إلى وجدان الجمهور وتقديم اختيارات تتماشى مع ذوقهم الفني.

أغنية جديدة منتظرة

وعلى جانب آخر، يجدد محمد عبده تعاونه مع الشاعر السعودي الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد من خلال تحضيرات لأغنية جديدة تحمل اسم «اللون الأسود»، والمقرر طرحها خلال الفترة المقبلة.