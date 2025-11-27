مفاجآت موسم الرياض.. ليلة إضافية لفنان العرب محمد عبده بهذا الموعد

Rotana has announced an additional night for the artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, as part of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition, following the sell-out of tickets and based on public demand, on December 5th, with a full attendance of fans.

An Exceptional Musical Night

On another note, Mohammed Abdu is preparing to hold an exceptional musical night as part of the Riyadh Season 2025, tomorrow, Friday, November 28, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, conducted by maestro Hani Farhat.

Surprises at Mohammed Abdu's Concert

Mohammed Abdu revealed in television statements that he is preparing a different type of songs that will be presented for the first time on stage, aiming to reach the audience's emotions and offer selections that align with their artistic taste.

Anticipated New Song

On another front, Mohammed Abdu is renewing his collaboration with Saudi poet Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid through preparations for a new song titled "The Black Color," which is set to be released in the upcoming period.