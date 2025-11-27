مفاجآت موسم الرياض.. ليلة إضافية لفنان العرب محمد عبده بهذا الموعد

أعلنت شركة روتانا ليلةً إضافيةً لفنان العرب محمد عبده ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، وذلك بعد نفاد التذاكر وبناء على رغبة الجمهور، وذلك يوم 5 ديسمبر المقبل، وسط حضور كامل العدد من الجماهير.
ليلة طربية استثنائية
وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد محمد عبده لإحياء ليلة طربية استثنائية ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025، وذلك غداً الجمعة 28 نوفمبر الجاري على مسرح محمد عبده آرينا بقيادة المايسترو هاني فرحات.
مفاجآت حفلة محمد عبده
كشف محمد عبده، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه يجهز نوعية مختلفة من الأغاني ستقدم للمرة الأولى على المسرح بهدف الوصول إلى وجدان الجمهور وتقديم اختيارات تتماشى مع ذوقهم الفني.
أغنية جديدة منتظرة
وعلى جانب آخر، يجدد محمد عبده تعاونه مع الشاعر السعودي الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد من خلال تحضيرات لأغنية جديدة تحمل اسم «اللون الأسود»، والمقرر طرحها خلال الفترة المقبلة.
Rotana has announced an additional night for the artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, as part of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition, following the sell-out of tickets and based on public demand, on December 5th, with a full attendance of fans.
An Exceptional Musical Night
On another note, Mohammed Abdu is preparing to hold an exceptional musical night as part of the Riyadh Season 2025, tomorrow, Friday, November 28, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, conducted by maestro Hani Farhat.
Surprises at Mohammed Abdu's Concert
Mohammed Abdu revealed in television statements that he is preparing a different type of songs that will be presented for the first time on stage, aiming to reach the audience's emotions and offer selections that align with their artistic taste.
Anticipated New Song
On another front, Mohammed Abdu is renewing his collaboration with Saudi poet Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid through preparations for a new song titled "The Black Color," which is set to be released in the upcoming period.