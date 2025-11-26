أعلنت اللجنة الأولمبية المصرية تعيين الفنان محمد منير سفيراً رسمياً للحركة الأولمبية، تقديراً لمكانته الفنية والوطنية، ولشعبيته الواسعة في مصر والعالم العربي، فضلاً عن تأثيره الإيجابي في دعم الرياضة ونشر رسائلها الإنسانية والثقافية.
قلادة العظماء
وقلد رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية المصرية المهندس ياسر إدريس خلال احتفالية أقيمت في مقر اللجنة محمد منير قلادة العظماء الأولمبية بحضور عضو اللجنة الاقتصادية المهندس أدهم دهب، ورئيس المنظومة الإعلامية للجنة الكاتب الصحفي ياسر عبدالعزيز.
وعبر منير عن سعادته بالاختيار، وقال: «إنني ممتن لهذه الثقة، فاللجنة الأولمبية تمثل تاريخاً عريقاً ودوراً مؤثراً في المجتمع، و أتمنى أن أساهم كسفير في نشر قيم الرياضة الإنسانية وتعزيز مفاهيمها الراقية بين الجميع».
من جانبه أوضح المهندس إدريس، بأن اختيار منير يأتي تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية الكبيرة وشعبيته العريضة وشخصيته المحبوبة، مشيراً إلى أن الفنان سيكون واجهة مشرّفة للجنة خلال المؤتمرات والمناسبات والبطولات، فضلاً عن دوره في دعم المنتخبات الوطنية وتشجيع الرياضة بين الشباب، وتعزيز قيم التنوع الثقافي والسلام بين الشعوب.
The Egyptian Olympic Committee announced the appointment of artist Mohamed Mounir as the official ambassador for the Olympic movement, in recognition of his artistic and national stature, as well as his wide popularity in Egypt and the Arab world, in addition to his positive influence in supporting sports and spreading its humanitarian and cultural messages.
The Medal of Greatness
The President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, Engineer Yasser Idris, awarded Mohamed Mounir the Olympic Medal of Greatness during a ceremony held at the committee's headquarters, in the presence of Economic Committee member Engineer Adham Dahab and the head of the committee's media system, journalist Yasser Abdelaziz.
Mounir expressed his happiness with the selection, saying: "I am grateful for this trust; the Olympic Committee represents a rich history and an influential role in society, and I hope to contribute as an ambassador to spreading the values of humanitarian sports and enhancing its noble concepts among everyone."
For his part, Engineer Idris explained that Mounir's selection comes in recognition of his significant artistic career, broad popularity, and beloved personality, noting that the artist will be an honorable representative of the committee during conferences, events, and championships, in addition to his role in supporting national teams and encouraging sports among youth, and promoting the values of cultural diversity and peace among peoples.