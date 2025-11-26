The Egyptian Olympic Committee announced the appointment of artist Mohamed Mounir as the official ambassador for the Olympic movement, in recognition of his artistic and national stature, as well as his wide popularity in Egypt and the Arab world, in addition to his positive influence in supporting sports and spreading its humanitarian and cultural messages.

The Medal of Greatness

The President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, Engineer Yasser Idris, awarded Mohamed Mounir the Olympic Medal of Greatness during a ceremony held at the committee's headquarters, in the presence of Economic Committee member Engineer Adham Dahab and the head of the committee's media system, journalist Yasser Abdelaziz.

Mounir expressed his happiness with the selection, saying: "I am grateful for this trust; the Olympic Committee represents a rich history and an influential role in society, and I hope to contribute as an ambassador to spreading the values of humanitarian sports and enhancing its noble concepts among everyone."

For his part, Engineer Idris explained that Mounir's selection comes in recognition of his significant artistic career, broad popularity, and beloved personality, noting that the artist will be an honorable representative of the committee during conferences, events, and championships, in addition to his role in supporting national teams and encouraging sports among youth, and promoting the values of cultural diversity and peace among peoples.