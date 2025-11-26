أعلنت اللجنة الأولمبية المصرية تعيين الفنان محمد منير سفيراً رسمياً للحركة الأولمبية، تقديراً لمكانته الفنية والوطنية، ولشعبيته الواسعة في مصر والعالم العربي، فضلاً عن تأثيره الإيجابي في دعم الرياضة ونشر رسائلها الإنسانية والثقافية.

قلادة العظماء

وقلد رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية المصرية المهندس ياسر إدريس خلال احتفالية أقيمت في مقر اللجنة محمد منير قلادة العظماء الأولمبية بحضور عضو اللجنة الاقتصادية المهندس أدهم دهب، ورئيس المنظومة الإعلامية للجنة الكاتب الصحفي ياسر عبدالعزيز.

وعبر منير عن سعادته بالاختيار، وقال: «إنني ممتن لهذه الثقة، فاللجنة الأولمبية تمثل تاريخاً عريقاً ودوراً مؤثراً في المجتمع، و أتمنى أن أساهم كسفير في نشر قيم الرياضة الإنسانية وتعزيز مفاهيمها الراقية بين الجميع».

من جانبه أوضح المهندس إدريس، بأن اختيار منير يأتي تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية الكبيرة وشعبيته العريضة وشخصيته المحبوبة، مشيراً إلى أن الفنان سيكون واجهة مشرّفة للجنة خلال المؤتمرات والمناسبات والبطولات، فضلاً عن دوره في دعم المنتخبات الوطنية وتشجيع الرياضة بين الشباب، وتعزيز قيم التنوع الثقافي والسلام بين الشعوب.