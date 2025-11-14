مسلم يكشف أسراراً لأول مرة: «حاولت الانتحار.. وأريد الزواج من هيفاء وهبي»
14 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:15
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
فاجأ مغني المهرجانات مسلم جمهوره بإعلانه انفصاله عن زوجته على الهواء مباشرة، في خطوة وصفها كثيرون بأنها صادمة وغير متوقعة، نظرًا لجرأة الإعلان أمام الكاميرات.
مصير خلافاته العائلية
وتطرق مسلم خلال حديثه في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية إلى خلافات عائلية مر بها في السابق، مشدداً: «أختار أدخل النار ولا أصالح أختي..وأشوفها في الجنة».
ضغوط نفسية تصل للانتحار
كما كشف مسلم عن معاناته من ضغوط نفسية شديدة، كاشفاً أنه حاول الانتحار داخل أحد الفنادق، قائلاً: «حاولت أشنق نفسي في الفندق وانتحر».
أمنية الزواج من هيفاء وهبي
وعن حياته الشخصية، أعرب مسلم عن إعجابه بالفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي ورغبته في الزواج منها، لكنه شدد في الوقت نفسه على رفضه الارتباط بأي فتاة من داخل الوسط الفني، قائلاً: «أدفن نفسي لو اتجوزت من الوسط الفني».
انتهاء خلافات مسلم مع النقابة
يذكر أن مسلم أنهى نزاعه مع نقابة المهن الموسيقية بعد خلاف استمر نحو 9 أشهر، وأدى إلى صدور قرار رسمي من نقيب الموسيقين في مصر مصطفى كامل بمنعه من الغناء.
The festival singer Muslim surprised his audience by announcing his separation from his wife live on air, in a move that many described as shocking and unexpected, given the boldness of the announcement in front of the cameras.
The Fate of His Family Disputes
During his talk on one of the television programs, Muslim touched on family disputes he had experienced in the past, emphasizing: "I would choose to enter hell rather than reconcile with my sister... and I will see her in heaven."
Psychological Pressures Leading to Suicide
Muslim also revealed that he suffers from severe psychological pressures, disclosing that he attempted suicide inside one of the hotels, saying: "I tried to hang myself in the hotel and commit suicide."
Desire to Marry Haifa Wehbe
Regarding his personal life, Muslim expressed his admiration for the Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and his desire to marry her, but he emphasized at the same time his refusal to get involved with any girl from within the artistic community, saying: "I would bury myself if I married someone from the artistic community."
Resolution of Muslim's Disputes with the Syndicate
It is worth mentioning that Muslim ended his dispute with the Musicians Syndicate after a conflict that lasted about 9 months, which led to an official decision from the head of the musicians in Egypt, Mustafa Kamel, banning him from singing.