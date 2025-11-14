مسلم يكشف أسراراً لأول مرة: «حاولت الانتحار.. وأريد الزواج من هيفاء وهبي»

The festival singer Muslim surprised his audience by announcing his separation from his wife live on air, in a move that many described as shocking and unexpected, given the boldness of the announcement in front of the cameras.



The Fate of His Family Disputes

During his talk on one of the television programs, Muslim touched on family disputes he had experienced in the past, emphasizing: "I would choose to enter hell rather than reconcile with my sister... and I will see her in heaven."

Psychological Pressures Leading to Suicide

Muslim also revealed that he suffers from severe psychological pressures, disclosing that he attempted suicide inside one of the hotels, saying: "I tried to hang myself in the hotel and commit suicide."

Desire to Marry Haifa Wehbe

Regarding his personal life, Muslim expressed his admiration for the Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and his desire to marry her, but he emphasized at the same time his refusal to get involved with any girl from within the artistic community, saying: "I would bury myself if I married someone from the artistic community."

Resolution of Muslim's Disputes with the Syndicate

It is worth mentioning that Muslim ended his dispute with the Musicians Syndicate after a conflict that lasted about 9 months, which led to an official decision from the head of the musicians in Egypt, Mustafa Kamel, banning him from singing.