فاجأ مغني المهرجانات مسلم جمهوره بإعلانه انفصاله عن زوجته على الهواء مباشرة، في خطوة وصفها كثيرون بأنها صادمة وغير متوقعة، نظرًا لجرأة الإعلان أمام الكاميرات.
مسلم يكشف أسراراً لأول مرة: «حاولت الانتحار.. وأريد الزواج من هيفاء وهبي»

مصير خلافاته العائلية

وتطرق مسلم خلال حديثه في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية إلى خلافات عائلية مر بها في السابق، مشدداً: «أختار أدخل النار ولا أصالح أختي..وأشوفها في الجنة».

ضغوط نفسية تصل للانتحار

كما كشف مسلم عن معاناته من ضغوط نفسية شديدة، كاشفاً أنه حاول الانتحار داخل أحد الفنادق، قائلاً: «حاولت أشنق نفسي في الفندق وانتحر».

أمنية الزواج من هيفاء وهبي

وعن حياته الشخصية، أعرب مسلم عن إعجابه بالفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي ورغبته في الزواج منها، لكنه شدد في الوقت نفسه على رفضه الارتباط بأي فتاة من داخل الوسط الفني، قائلاً: «أدفن نفسي لو اتجوزت من الوسط الفني».

انتهاء خلافات مسلم مع النقابة

يذكر أن مسلم أنهى نزاعه مع نقابة المهن الموسيقية بعد خلاف استمر نحو 9 أشهر، وأدى إلى صدور قرار رسمي من نقيب الموسيقين في مصر مصطفى كامل بمنعه من الغناء.

