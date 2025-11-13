أعاد تقرير، نشره موقع 24.ae، تسليط الضوء على عودة دوقة ساسكس السابقة ميغان ماركل إلى هوليوود، من خلال دورٍ صغير في عملٍ تلفزيوني جديد، ما أثار تساؤلات واسعة بين النقاد والمتابعين حول ما إذا كانت هذه العودة خطوة فنية محضة أم محاولة لإحياء شهرتها بعد تراجع حضورها الإعلامي، خصوصًا في ظل تقارير تحدثت عن ضغوط مالية تواجهها هي والأمير هاري.
ويشير التقرير إلى أن ميغان، التي كانت قد انسحبت من الأضواء بعد انتقالها إلى كاليفورنيا، بدأت أخيرًا في إعادة ترتيب مسارها المهني عبر مشاريع جديدة في مجالي الترفيه والإنتاج، من بينها مشاركتها المرتقبة في عمل تمثيلي محدود يُعتقد أنه يمثل اختبارًا لمدى تقبّل الجمهور لها بعد سنوات من الجدل الملكي والإعلامي. ويرى مراقبون، أن اختيارها هو دور ثانوي يعكس رغبتها في العودة التدريجية إلى الشاشة دون مخاطرة كبرى، بينما يرى آخرون أن الخطوة تحمل أبعادًا اقتصادية في ظل تقارير عن تقلّص عائدات مشروعاتها الأخيرة.
وبحسب المقال، فإن ظهور ميغان في أدوار صغيرة أو رمزية قد يكون محاولة لإعادة بناء صورتها المهنية، خصوصًا بعد تراجع تأثيرها الإعلامي عقب انسحابها من العائلة الملكية البريطانية، في وقتٍ يُتوقع فيه أن تستغل شهرتها العالمية لبناء مسارٍ مستقل يجمع بين الفن والتأثير الاجتماعي.
A report published by the website 24.ae has brought attention back to the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as she returns to Hollywood with a small role in a new television project. This has raised widespread questions among critics and followers about whether this return is purely an artistic step or an attempt to revive her fame after a decline in her media presence, especially in light of reports about financial pressures facing her and Prince Harry.
The report indicates that Meghan, who had withdrawn from the spotlight after moving to California, has finally begun to rearrange her professional path through new projects in the fields of entertainment and production, including her anticipated participation in a limited acting role that is believed to be a test of how the public will receive her after years of royal and media controversy. Observers note that her choice of a secondary role reflects her desire for a gradual return to the screen without major risks, while others believe that the move carries economic dimensions amid reports of declining revenues from her recent projects.
According to the article, Meghan's appearances in small or symbolic roles may be an attempt to rebuild her professional image, especially after her media influence waned following her withdrawal from the British royal family, at a time when it is expected that she will leverage her global fame to build an independent path that combines art and social impact.