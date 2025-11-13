أعاد تقرير، نشره موقع 24.ae، تسليط الضوء على عودة دوقة ساسكس السابقة ميغان ماركل إلى هوليوود، من خلال دورٍ صغير في عملٍ تلفزيوني جديد، ما أثار تساؤلات واسعة بين النقاد والمتابعين حول ما إذا كانت هذه العودة خطوة فنية محضة أم محاولة لإحياء شهرتها بعد تراجع حضورها الإعلامي، خصوصًا في ظل تقارير تحدثت عن ضغوط مالية تواجهها هي والأمير هاري.

ويشير التقرير إلى أن ميغان، التي كانت قد انسحبت من الأضواء بعد انتقالها إلى كاليفورنيا، بدأت أخيرًا في إعادة ترتيب مسارها المهني عبر مشاريع جديدة في مجالي الترفيه والإنتاج، من بينها مشاركتها المرتقبة في عمل تمثيلي محدود يُعتقد أنه يمثل اختبارًا لمدى تقبّل الجمهور لها بعد سنوات من الجدل الملكي والإعلامي. ويرى مراقبون، أن اختيارها هو دور ثانوي يعكس رغبتها في العودة التدريجية إلى الشاشة دون مخاطرة كبرى، بينما يرى آخرون أن الخطوة تحمل أبعادًا اقتصادية في ظل تقارير عن تقلّص عائدات مشروعاتها الأخيرة.

وبحسب المقال، فإن ظهور ميغان في أدوار صغيرة أو رمزية قد يكون محاولة لإعادة بناء صورتها المهنية، خصوصًا بعد تراجع تأثيرها الإعلامي عقب انسحابها من العائلة الملكية البريطانية، في وقتٍ يُتوقع فيه أن تستغل شهرتها العالمية لبناء مسارٍ مستقل يجمع بين الفن والتأثير الاجتماعي.