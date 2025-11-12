The Egyptian actress Aiten Amer was hit by a projectile in her right eye while filming a scene for the series "Everyone Loves Mody," which is currently being prepared for broadcast next Ramadan.

Aamer was injured while shooting a wedding scene in the work, which included gunfire as part of the storyline, where a person fires shots. However, one of the projectiles accidentally discharged from the gun used in the scene and struck Aiten's eye directly.

The projectile caused the Egyptian actress to suffer a bruise in her eye, and the doctor conducted examinations and prescribed the necessary medications and treatments to reduce inflammation and swelling in the eye. He also advised her to rest for a week and avoid exposure to bright light until her condition stabilizes and she fully recovers.