أصيبت الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر بمقذوف ناري في عينها اليمنى أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، الذي يتم التحضير له حاليا للعرض رمضان القادم.

وتعرضت عامر للإصابة أثناء تصوير مشهد فرح داخل العمل، تضمن إطلاق نار ضمن تسلسل الأحداث، إذ يقوم شخص بإطلاق أعيرة نارية، إلا أن أحد المقذوفات خرج من المسدس المستخدم في المشهد، وأصاب عين أيتن بشكل مباشر.

وتسبب المقذوف في إصابة الفنانة المصرية بكدمة في العين، وقام الطبيب بعمل الفحوصات وكتب لها الأدوية والعلاجات اللازمة لتقليل الالتهاب والتورم بالعين، كما نصحها بالراحة لمدة أسبوع وعدم التعرض لضوء شديد، حتى تستقر حالتها وتتعافى تماما.