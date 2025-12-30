أكدت الفنانة المصرية هيدي كرم أنها أوشكت على الانتهاء من تصوير دورها في فيلم «عيلة دياب عالباب»، بعدما أنجزت نحو 70% من مشاهدها.
وأوضحت هيدي أن فريق العمل يواصل التصوير حالياً، على أن يتم استكمال باقي المشاهد مع بداية 2026، تمهيداً للانتهاء من العمل وطرحه للجمهور، مشيرة إلى أن الفيلم من المقرر عرضه في دور السينما خلال موسم عيد الفطر القادم.
وتجسد هيدي كرم في الفيلم شخصية امرأة ثرية تُدعى «ليلى»، متزوجة من رجل أعمال ولديها طفلان، مؤكدة أن الدور بعيد عن أدوار الشر التي قدمتها سابقاً.
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم محمد سعد وغادة عادل ودنيا سامي، وهو من إخراج وائل إحسان، ويأتي بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققته هيدي كرم في مسلسل «وتر حساس 2».
The Egyptian artist Hedy Karam confirmed that she is close to finishing filming her role in the movie "Aila Diab Al-Bab," having completed about 70% of her scenes.
Hedy explained that the crew is currently continuing to shoot, with the remaining scenes set to be completed at the beginning of 2026, in preparation for finishing the work and releasing it to the public, noting that the film is scheduled to be shown in cinemas during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr season.
In the film, Hedy Karam portrays a wealthy woman named "Laila," who is married to a businessman and has two children, emphasizing that the role is far from the villainous roles she has played in the past.
The film also stars Mohamed Saad, Ghada Adel, and Donia Sami, and is directed by Wael Ihsan, following the remarkable success Hedy Karam achieved in the series "Watar Hassas 2."