The Egyptian artist Hedy Karam confirmed that she is close to finishing filming her role in the movie "Aila Diab Al-Bab," having completed about 70% of her scenes.

Hedy explained that the crew is currently continuing to shoot, with the remaining scenes set to be completed at the beginning of 2026, in preparation for finishing the work and releasing it to the public, noting that the film is scheduled to be shown in cinemas during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr season.

In the film, Hedy Karam portrays a wealthy woman named "Laila," who is married to a businessman and has two children, emphasizing that the role is far from the villainous roles she has played in the past.

The film also stars Mohamed Saad, Ghada Adel, and Donia Sami, and is directed by Wael Ihsan, following the remarkable success Hedy Karam achieved in the series "Watar Hassas 2."