أكدت الفنانة المصرية هيدي كرم أنها أوشكت على الانتهاء من تصوير دورها في فيلم «عيلة دياب عالباب»، بعدما أنجزت نحو 70% من مشاهدها.

وأوضحت هيدي أن فريق العمل يواصل التصوير حالياً، على أن يتم استكمال باقي المشاهد مع بداية 2026، تمهيداً للانتهاء من العمل وطرحه للجمهور، مشيرة إلى أن الفيلم من المقرر عرضه في دور السينما خلال موسم عيد الفطر القادم.

وتجسد هيدي كرم في الفيلم شخصية امرأة ثرية تُدعى «ليلى»، متزوجة من رجل أعمال ولديها طفلان، مؤكدة أن الدور بعيد عن أدوار الشر التي قدمتها سابقاً.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم محمد سعد وغادة عادل ودنيا سامي، وهو من إخراج وائل إحسان، ويأتي بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققته هيدي كرم في مسلسل «وتر حساس 2».