أنهى مطرب المهرجانات المصري مسلم خلافه مع نقابة المهن الموسيقية بعد 9 أشهر من النزاع، الذي أدى إلى منعه رسميًا من الغناء بقرار صادر عن النقيب مصطفى كامل.

وعقد مسلم جلسة صلح وديّة مع نقيب الموسيقيين بحضور أعضاء المجلس، بهدف إنهاء الخلافات، التي تصاعدت خلال الفترة الماضية ووصلت إلى تنظيم احتجاجات واعتصام أمام منزل النقيب.

وخلال الجلسة، نفى مسلم ما تردد عن «ابتزاز أحد المسؤولين بمجلس النقابة له»، مقابل السماح له بممارسة نشاطه الفني، وذلك بعد أن أعلن سابقًا أن أحد المسؤولين طالب بمبلغ 80 ألف جنيه من أصل 180 ألف جنيه مقابل إنهاء الخلافات المتعلقة بحفله الغنائي.

وفور انتهاء جلسة الصلح، باشرت النقابة إجراءات عودة مسلم إلى الغناء رسميًا خلال الأيام القادمة.

وقدّم مسلم اعتذارًا علنيًا للنقيب مصطفى كامل ومجلس النقابة، معترفًا ببعض الأخطاء السابقة، خاصة المتعلقة بتنظيمه وقفات احتجاجية أمام منزل النقيب.

وأكد احترامه لقرارات النقابة، مشيرًا إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستكون بداية جديدة لمشواره الفني دون أي خلافات.