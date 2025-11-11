The Egyptian festival singer Muslim has ended his dispute with the Musicians' Syndicate after 9 months of conflict, which led to his official ban from singing by a decision issued by the syndicate head, Mustafa Kamel.

Muslim held a friendly reconciliation session with the head of the musicians, attended by council members, aimed at resolving the disputes that escalated during the past period, culminating in protests and a sit-in outside the head's house.

During the session, Muslim denied rumors about "being blackmailed by one of the officials in the syndicate council," in exchange for allowing him to practice his artistic activities, after he had previously announced that one of the officials demanded 80,000 Egyptian pounds out of 180,000 pounds to resolve the disputes related to his concert.

Immediately after the reconciliation session ended, the syndicate began procedures for Muslim's official return to singing in the coming days.

Muslim publicly apologized to head Mustafa Kamel and the syndicate council, acknowledging some previous mistakes, particularly regarding his organization of protests outside the head's house.

He affirmed his respect for the syndicate's decisions, indicating that the upcoming phase would be a new beginning for his artistic career without any disputes.