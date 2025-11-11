كشفت نجمة هوليوود ابنة ملك البوب مايكل جاكسون، باريس جاكسون، إصابتها بثقب في الحاجز الأنفي، مؤكدة بأن تعاطي المخدرات في الماضي «دمر حياتها».

وقالت في مقطع فيديو نشرته على «تيك توك»: «أصدر صفيرًا عاليًا جدًا عند التنفس من أنفي»، حالتي تختلف عن انحراف الحاجز الأنفي المعتاد.

وحذرت الممثلة وعارضة الأزياء، البالغة من العمر 27 عامًا، جمهورها قائلة: «لا تتعاطوا المخدرات»، لقد دمرت حياتي.

وأوضحت باريس جاكسون أنها لا تخطط لإجراء جراحة تجميلية لإصلاح أنفها؛ لأن ذلك سيتطلب منها تناول أدوية خاصة.

وأكدت بأن المشكلة ظهرت منذ أن كانت في العشرين من عمرها، وكانت تسبب لها الإزعاج خلال عملها في الاستوديو، مضيفة بنبرة مرحة أنها تستطيع تمرير معكرونة سباغيتي عبر الثقب.