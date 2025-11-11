Hollywood star and daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, revealed that she has a hole in her nasal septum, confirming that past drug use "destroyed her life."

She said in a video she posted on TikTok: "I emit a very high-pitched sound when breathing through my nose," adding that her condition is different from the usual deviated septum.

The 27-year-old actress and model warned her audience, saying: "Don't do drugs; they destroyed my life."

Paris Jackson explained that she does not plan to undergo cosmetic surgery to fix her nose because it would require her to take special medications.

She confirmed that the issue has been present since she was in her twenties and has caused her discomfort while working in the studio, adding with a playful tone that she can pass a spaghetti noodle through the hole.