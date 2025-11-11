كشفت نجمة هوليوود ابنة ملك البوب مايكل جاكسون، باريس جاكسون، إصابتها بثقب في الحاجز الأنفي، مؤكدة بأن تعاطي المخدرات في الماضي «دمر حياتها».
وقالت في مقطع فيديو نشرته على «تيك توك»: «أصدر صفيرًا عاليًا جدًا عند التنفس من أنفي»، حالتي تختلف عن انحراف الحاجز الأنفي المعتاد.
وحذرت الممثلة وعارضة الأزياء، البالغة من العمر 27 عامًا، جمهورها قائلة: «لا تتعاطوا المخدرات»، لقد دمرت حياتي.
وأوضحت باريس جاكسون أنها لا تخطط لإجراء جراحة تجميلية لإصلاح أنفها؛ لأن ذلك سيتطلب منها تناول أدوية خاصة.
وأكدت بأن المشكلة ظهرت منذ أن كانت في العشرين من عمرها، وكانت تسبب لها الإزعاج خلال عملها في الاستوديو، مضيفة بنبرة مرحة أنها تستطيع تمرير معكرونة سباغيتي عبر الثقب.
Hollywood star and daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, revealed that she has a hole in her nasal septum, confirming that past drug use "destroyed her life."
She said in a video she posted on TikTok: "I emit a very high-pitched sound when breathing through my nose," adding that her condition is different from the usual deviated septum.
The 27-year-old actress and model warned her audience, saying: "Don't do drugs; they destroyed my life."
Paris Jackson explained that she does not plan to undergo cosmetic surgery to fix her nose because it would require her to take special medications.
She confirmed that the issue has been present since she was in her twenties and has caused her discomfort while working in the studio, adding with a playful tone that she can pass a spaghetti noodle through the hole.