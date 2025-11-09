The Al-Ahsa region hosts the filming of the Kuwaiti heritage series "Al-Ghamidah," which will be aired during the upcoming Ramadan, featuring a selection of the most prominent stars of Gulf drama.

The work is written by the author Hiba Mishari Hamada and addresses a range of social and humanitarian issues that embody the characteristics of life in the 1970s, with its conflicts, dreams, and changes, within a dramatic framework that extends to 30 episodes.

The actress Huda Hussein stars alongside several actors, including Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Fatima Al-Saffi, Mahmoud Boushehri, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Abdulrahman Aqil, Zahra Al-Khurgi, and Leila Abdullah, while the direction is handled by Ali Al-Ali, and the production is from "Eagles" Film by the Lebanese producer Jamal Sinan.

Actress Leila Abdullah had previously explained in media statements that the choice of the series name "Al-Ghamidah" carries a special mystery that will be revealed as the episodes air, indicating that the name is closely related to the events of the work and its dramatic entanglements.