تستضيف الأحساء تصوير المسلسل الكويتي التراثي «الغميضة»، الذي يُعرض في رمضان القادم، بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز نجوم الدراما الخليجية.
العمل من تأليف الكاتبة هبة مشاري حمادة، ويتناول مجموعة من القضايا الاجتماعية والإنسانية التي تُجسّد ملامح الحياة في سبعينات القرن الماضي، بما تحمله من صراعات وأحلام وتغيرات، ضمن قالب درامي يمتد إلى 30 حلقة.
وتؤدي الفنانة هدى حسين البطولة إلى جانب عدد من الممثلين، منهم إبراهيم الحربي، فاطمة الصفي، محمود بوشهري، لولوة الملا، عبدالرحمن عقل، زهرة الخرجي، وليلى عبدالله، فيما يتولى الإخراج علي العلي، والإنتاج من شركة «إيغلز» فيلم للمنتج اللبناني جمال سنان.
وكانت الفنانة ليلى عبدالله قد أوضحت في تصريحات إعلامية سابقة أن اختيار اسم المسلسل «الغميضة» يحمل لغزًا خاصًّا سيُكشف مع عرض الحلقات، مشيرةً إلى أن الاسم يرتبط بشكل وثيق بأحداث العمل وتشابكاته الدرامية.
The Al-Ahsa region hosts the filming of the Kuwaiti heritage series "Al-Ghamidah," which will be aired during the upcoming Ramadan, featuring a selection of the most prominent stars of Gulf drama.
The work is written by the author Hiba Mishari Hamada and addresses a range of social and humanitarian issues that embody the characteristics of life in the 1970s, with its conflicts, dreams, and changes, within a dramatic framework that extends to 30 episodes.
The actress Huda Hussein stars alongside several actors, including Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Fatima Al-Saffi, Mahmoud Boushehri, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Abdulrahman Aqil, Zahra Al-Khurgi, and Leila Abdullah, while the direction is handled by Ali Al-Ali, and the production is from "Eagles" Film by the Lebanese producer Jamal Sinan.
Actress Leila Abdullah had previously explained in media statements that the choice of the series name "Al-Ghamidah" carries a special mystery that will be revealed as the episodes air, indicating that the name is closely related to the events of the work and its dramatic entanglements.