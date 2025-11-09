تستضيف الأحساء تصوير المسلسل الكويتي التراثي «الغميضة»، الذي يُعرض في رمضان القادم، بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز نجوم الدراما الخليجية.

العمل من تأليف الكاتبة هبة مشاري حمادة، ويتناول مجموعة من القضايا الاجتماعية والإنسانية التي تُجسّد ملامح الحياة في سبعينات القرن الماضي، بما تحمله من صراعات وأحلام وتغيرات، ضمن قالب درامي يمتد إلى 30 حلقة.

وتؤدي الفنانة هدى حسين البطولة إلى جانب عدد من الممثلين، منهم إبراهيم الحربي، فاطمة الصفي، محمود بوشهري، لولوة الملا، عبدالرحمن عقل، زهرة الخرجي، وليلى عبدالله، فيما يتولى الإخراج علي العلي، والإنتاج من شركة «إيغلز» فيلم للمنتج اللبناني جمال سنان.

وكانت الفنانة ليلى عبدالله قد أوضحت في تصريحات إعلامية سابقة أن اختيار اسم المسلسل «الغميضة» يحمل لغزًا خاصًّا سيُكشف مع عرض الحلقات، مشيرةً إلى أن الاسم يرتبط بشكل وثيق بأحداث العمل وتشابكاته الدرامية.