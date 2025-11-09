A limited fire broke out in the studio of Egyptian director Khaled Youssef in the Mohandessin area of Cairo, and the civil protection forces managed to completely control the flames without any human injuries.

Official Report on the Incident

The Agouza Police Department received an official report about the incident, and firefighting teams immediately rushed to the scene and were able to control the fire before it spread to the rest of the contents of the place.

Preliminary Investigations of the Incident

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit in the kitchen attached to the studio, resulting in limited damage to furniture and equipment, while the Giza Prosecution took over the investigation to determine the causes accurately.

Cinematographic Professions Syndicate Supports Khaled Youssef

The Cinematographic Professions Syndicate, headed by Msad Fouda, announced its full support for director Khaled Youssef, confirming its follow-up of the incident and its reassurance about everyone's safety.

Fouda stated: "We thank God for the safety of the director and the workers in the studio, and we are grateful that the fire did not result in any injuries. The syndicate stands by him and supports him in this difficult situation."