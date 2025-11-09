اندلع حريق محدود في استوديو المخرج المصري خالد يوسف بمنطقة المهندسين بالقاهرة، وتمكنت قوات الحماية المدنية من السيطرة على النيران بالكامل دون وقوع أي إصابات بشرية.

بلاغ رسمي عن الواقعة

وتلقى قسم شرطة العجوزة بلاغًا رسميًا بالواقعة، فتوجهت فرق الإطفاء على الفور وتمكنت من السيطرة على الحريق قبل امتداده إلى باقي محتويات المكان.

التحقيقات الأولية للواقعة

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن سبب الحريق تماس كهربائي في المطبخ الملحق بالاستوديو، وأسفر عن تلفيات محدودة بالأثاث والأجهزة، فيما تولت نيابة الجيزة التحقيق لتحديد الأسباب بدقة.

نقابة المهن السينمائية تدعم خالد يوسف

أعلنت نقابة المهن السينمائية برئاسة مسعد فودة دعمها الكامل للمخرج خالد يوسف، مؤكدة متابعة الواقعة واطمئنانها على سلامة الجميع.

وقال فودة: «نشكر الله على سلامة المخرج والعاملين في الاستوديو، والحمد لله أن الحريق لم يسفر عن أي إصابات، والنقابة تقف إلى جانبه وتدعمه في هذا الموقف الصعب».