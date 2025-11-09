نقيب الموسيقيين في مصر يكشف مصير تنفيذ حكم سجن محمد رمضان عامين

The head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, commented on the ruling issued to imprison artist Mohamed Ramadan for two years after he was convicted of releasing a song without obtaining the official permits from the Ministry of Culture.

The discussion about the ruling is postponed

Mustafa Kamel stated in television remarks that the discussion regarding the ruling against Mohamed Ramadan due to his latest song "Number One Ya Ansas" is currently postponed, given the death of his father, emphasizing that the humanitarian aspect comes first.

Support and solidarity in the ordeal

Kamel explained that his humanitarian duty compels him to support Mohamed Ramadan and stand by him in this ordeal, saying: "I can only offer my condolences to Mohamed Ramadan for the death of his father, and I ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy."

Humanity first

The head of the Musicians' Syndicate added that the syndicate will address the details of the case and the ruling at the appropriate time, stressing that the syndicate deals with its members according to regulations and laws, but the humanitarian aspect remains above all considerations.

Mustafa Kamel concluded his remarks by saying: "The current time does not allow for delving into the details of the ruling or the song, and all that can be said now is to pray for mercy for Mohamed Ramadan's father, and for patience and strength for the artist and his family."