نقيب الموسيقيين في مصر يكشف مصير تنفيذ حكم سجن محمد رمضان عامين
9 نوفمبر 2025 - 06:25
|
آخر تحديث 9 نوفمبر 2025 - 06:25
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
علق نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل، على الحكم الصادر بحبس الفنان محمد رمضان عامين، بعد إدانته بطرح أغنية دون الحصول على التصاريح الرسمية من وزارة الثقافة.
الحديث عن الحكم مؤجل
وقال مصطفى كامل في تصريحات تلفزيونية، إن الحديث عن الحكم الصادر بحق محمد رمضان بسبب أغنيته الأخيرة «رقم واحد يا أنصاص» مؤجل في الوقت الحالي، نظرًا لوفاة والده، مؤكدًا أن الموقف الإنساني يأتي في المقام الأول.
دعم ومساندة في المحنة
وأوضح كامل أن واجبه الإنساني يفرض عليه مساندة محمد رمضان والوقوف إلى جانبه في هذه المحنة، قائلاً: «لا يسعني سوى تقديم واجب العزاء لمحمد رمضان في وفاة والده، وأسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته».
الإنسانية أولًا
وأضاف نقيب الموسيقيين أن النقابة ستتطرق إلى تفاصيل القضية والحكم في الوقت المناسب، مشددًا على أن النقابة تتعامل مع أعضائها وفق اللوائح والقوانين، غير أن الجانب الإنساني يظل فوق كل اعتبار.
واختتم مصطفى كامل حديثه قائلاً: «الوقت الراهن لا يسمح بالخوض في تفاصيل الحكم أو الأغنية، وكل ما يمكن قوله الآن هو الدعاء بالرحمة لوالد محمد رمضان، وبالصبر والقوة للفنان وأسرته».
