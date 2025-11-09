حين يُذكر تاريخ الدراما السعودية، يطلّ اسم علي المدفع كأحد الوجوه التي لا تبهت مهما تغيرت الأجيال؛ فالرجل لم يكن مجرد ممثلٍ يؤدي أدواراً، بل كان شاهداً على تحولات الفن المحلي منذ أن كانت الكوميديا تُكتب بروحها الأولى، خالية من الادّعاء والزخرفة. من «طاش ما طاش» إلى «شباب البومب»، ظلّ المدفع يقدم حضوره بصدق الملامح، ونقاء الأداء، وإحساس الممثل الذي لا يلهث وراء البطولة، بل يجعل من وجوده قيمة تستقر في الذاكرة.

في «طاش ما طاش»، كان علي المدفع أشبه بضمير المشهد، حضوره بسيط، لكنه لا يُنسى. في كل شخصية جسدها ترك شيئاً من الحكمة المغلفة بالسخرية، ومن الطيبة الممزوجة بخفة الظل. لم يكن يسعى لأن يكون لامعاً، بل أن يكون حقيقياً، ولهذا بقي. فالكوميديا في أدائه لم تكن قهراً للضحك، بل مرآة للحياة اليومية كما يراها الناس في بساطتهم وتناقضاتهم.

وحين جاءت أدواره في شباب البومب، كان الزمن قد أخذ من بصره بعض الضوء، لكنه لم يأخذ من حضوره شيئاً. واصل التمثيل رغم فقدانه الجزئي للنظر، ليؤكد أن الموهبة حين تصدق تملك من البصيرة ما يعوض البصر. في مشاهد عدة لم يكن المخرج يعلم أنه يؤدي أدواره دون أن يرى، ومع ذلك ظل الإيقاع منضبطاً، والروح حاضرة، والضحكة صادقة. تلك هي جدارة الفنان الذي لا يتكئ على الجسد بل على الخبرة والإحساس.

المدفع الذي بدأ من المسرح، وعاش زمن الإذاعة والتلفزيون، ظلّ نموذجاً لجيل كان يرى في الفن التزاماً أكثر من كونه مهنة. جيله كان يقرأ الجمهور بعفوية لا تصنعها الكاميرات، وكان يكتب مشاهده على وجوه الناس لا في النصوص.

اليوم، بعد أكثر من نصف قرن من العطاء، يمكن النظر إلى علي المدفع بوصفه ذاكرة تمثيلية خجولة، تحمل ملامح الممثل الذي لا يرفع صوته ليُسمع، بل يترك أثره في السكون. فنه ليس ضجيجاً، بل حضور متزن، يشبه حكمته التي ترسّخت في ذاكرة الدراما السعودية، كأحد آخر الوجوه التي جمعت بين الصدق الفني والبساطة الإنسانية.