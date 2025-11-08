حميد الشاعري يعلن وفاة شقيقه الأكبر.. ويطلب من الجمهور الدعاء
8 نوفمبر 2025
|
آخر تحديث 8 نوفمبر 2025 - 11:48
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
كشف الفنان حميد الشاعري عن وفاة شقيقه الأكبر عبد القادر، دون ذكر سبب الوفاة أو موعد الجنازة، مطالباً جمهوره بالدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة.
وفاة شقيق حميد الشاعري
ونشر الشاعري عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» قائلاً: «لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله، البقاء والدوام لله..وفاة شقيقي الأكبر عبد القادر، اللهم اجعله من أهل الفردوس الأعلى».
أحدث أعمال حميد الشاعري
على الصعيد الفني، أصدر حميد سابقاً أغنيته الجديدة «نسرح في زمان»، وهي الأغنية الدعائية لفيلم «فيها إيه يعني» المعروض حاليًا في السينمات، ويشارك في بطولته كل من ماجد الكدواني وغادة عادل وآخرين.
تفاعل واسع لأغنية حميد الشاعري
وتلقت الأغنية تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة لانسجام كلماتها مع رسالة الفيلم وأحداثه، مما أظهر تميزًا فنيًا جمع بين أصالة صوت حميد وألحان وتوزيع جيل جديد من الموسيقيين.
عملية جراحية لحميد الشاعري
وكان الشاعري قد خضع سابقًا لعملية جراحية في العين، بعدما مر بأزمة صحية خلال الفترة الماضية استلزمت إجراء بعض الفحوصات والتحاليل الطبية.
The artist Hamid Al-Shahri announced the death of his older brother Abdul Qadir, without mentioning the cause of death or the date of the funeral, calling on his audience to pray for him for mercy and forgiveness.
Death of Hamid Al-Shahri's Brother
Al-Shahri posted on his official Facebook account saying: "There is no power and no strength except with Allah, eternity and permanence belong to Allah.. the death of my older brother Abdul Qadir, O Allah, make him among the people of the highest paradise."
Latest Works of Hamid Al-Shahri
On the artistic front, Hamid previously released his new song "Nasrah Fi Zaman," which is the promotional song for the film "Fiha Eh Ya'ni," currently showing in cinemas, starring Majid Al-Qidwani, Ghada Adel, and others.
Wide Reaction to Hamid Al-Shahri's Song
The song received a wide reaction on social media, especially due to the harmony of its lyrics with the film's message and events, showcasing an artistic distinction that combined the authenticity of Hamid's voice with the melodies and arrangements of a new generation of musicians.
Surgical Operation for Hamid Al-Shahri
Al-Shahri had previously undergone eye surgery after experiencing a health crisis in the past period that required some medical tests and analyses.