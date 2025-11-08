كشف الفنان حميد الشاعري عن وفاة شقيقه الأكبر عبد القادر، دون ذكر سبب الوفاة أو موعد الجنازة، مطالباً جمهوره بالدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة.
حميد الشاعري

وفاة شقيق حميد الشاعري

ونشر الشاعري عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» قائلاً: «لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله، البقاء والدوام لله..وفاة شقيقي الأكبر عبد القادر، اللهم اجعله من أهل الفردوس الأعلى».
حميد الشاعري

أحدث أعمال حميد الشاعري

على الصعيد الفني، أصدر حميد سابقاً أغنيته الجديدة «نسرح في زمان»، وهي الأغنية الدعائية لفيلم «فيها إيه يعني» المعروض حاليًا في السينمات، ويشارك في بطولته كل من ماجد الكدواني وغادة عادل وآخرين.
حميد الشاعري

تفاعل واسع لأغنية حميد الشاعري

وتلقت الأغنية تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة لانسجام كلماتها مع رسالة الفيلم وأحداثه، مما أظهر تميزًا فنيًا جمع بين أصالة صوت حميد وألحان وتوزيع جيل جديد من الموسيقيين.

عملية جراحية لحميد الشاعري

وكان الشاعري قد خضع سابقًا لعملية جراحية في العين، بعدما مر بأزمة صحية خلال الفترة الماضية استلزمت إجراء بعض الفحوصات والتحاليل الطبية.