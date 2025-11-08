The artist Hamid Al-Shahri announced the death of his older brother Abdul Qadir, without mentioning the cause of death or the date of the funeral, calling on his audience to pray for him for mercy and forgiveness.



Death of Hamid Al-Shahri's Brother

Al-Shahri posted on his official Facebook account saying: "There is no power and no strength except with Allah, eternity and permanence belong to Allah.. the death of my older brother Abdul Qadir, O Allah, make him among the people of the highest paradise."



Latest Works of Hamid Al-Shahri

On the artistic front, Hamid previously released his new song "Nasrah Fi Zaman," which is the promotional song for the film "Fiha Eh Ya'ni," currently showing in cinemas, starring Majid Al-Qidwani, Ghada Adel, and others.



Wide Reaction to Hamid Al-Shahri's Song

The song received a wide reaction on social media, especially due to the harmony of its lyrics with the film's message and events, showcasing an artistic distinction that combined the authenticity of Hamid's voice with the melodies and arrangements of a new generation of musicians.

Surgical Operation for Hamid Al-Shahri

Al-Shahri had previously undergone eye surgery after experiencing a health crisis in the past period that required some medical tests and analyses.