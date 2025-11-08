مطرب مصري يصارع الموت بعد حادثة مروعة

في مساءٍ غامضٍ تحوّل فيه صوت الموسيقى إلى صمتٍ مفاجئ، بعد أن تحولت المقطوعات الموسيقية إلى صدى غامض، كأن الزمن توقف ليلتقط أنفاسه، إثر تعرض المطرب المصري إسماعيل الليثي لحادثة سير مروعة بصحبة عدد من أفراد فرقته الموسيقية جنوبي مصر، تسببت بدخوله في غيبوبة، إثر تصادم بين سيارتين على الطريق الصحراوي بنطاق مركز ملوي في محافظة المنيا، ما أسفر عن مصرع 3 أشخاص وإصابة 6 آخرين، كان بينهم المطرب المعروف وأفراد من فرقته الموسيقية وهم في طريق عودتهم من إحياء حفلة زفاف بمركز أبنوب بمحافظة أسيوط.

وقال مصدر طبي بمستشفى ملوي التخصصي إن إسماعيل الليثي وصل إلى المستشفى في حالة صحية حرجة وفي غيبوبة تامة ووُضع بغرفة العناية المركزة تحت الملاحظة.

وأشار المصدر الطبي إلى إصابة الليثي بكسر في الجمجمة ونزيف داخلي، ما أدى إلى دخوله في غيبوبة تامة منذ لحظة وقوع الحادثة، إضافة لإصابته بنزيف خارجي من الأنف والفم وكدمات متفرقة في أنحاء جسده، موضحاً أنه خضع لعملية جراحية عاجلة لوقف النزيف ولا يزال تحت الملاحظة الدقيقة بالعناية المركزة.

وأوضح أن الفريق الطبي المعالج أجرى فحوصات وأشعة دقيقة لتقييم حالة الليثي، بينما يخضع عدد من أعضاء فرقته للعلاج داخل المستشفى.

من جهته، قال نقيب الموسيقيين بمحافظة المنيا حسن عبد العزيز إن حالة إسماعيل الليثي غير مستقرة وتستدعي المتابعة الدقيقة، مشيراً إلى صعوبة نقله إلى مستشفى آخر حالياً نظراً إلى خطورة حالته الصحية.