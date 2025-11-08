مطرب مصري يصارع الموت بعد حادثة مروعة

On a mysterious evening when the sound of music turned into a sudden silence, after the musical pieces transformed into a mysterious echo, as if time had stopped to catch its breath, following the horrific car accident involving the Egyptian singer Ismail El-Laythi along with several members of his musical band in southern Egypt, which resulted in him falling into a coma after a collision between two cars on the desert road within the Malawy Center in the Minya Governorate, leading to the death of 3 people and injuring 6 others, including the well-known singer and members of his band who were on their way back from performing at a wedding in the Abnoub Center in the Assiut Governorate.

A medical source at Malawy Specialized Hospital stated that Ismail El-Laythi arrived at the hospital in critical condition and in a complete coma and was placed in the intensive care unit under observation.

The medical source indicated that El-Laythi suffered from a skull fracture and internal bleeding, which led to him falling into a complete coma since the moment of the accident, in addition to external bleeding from the nose and mouth and scattered bruises all over his body, explaining that he underwent an urgent surgical operation to stop the bleeding and is still under close observation in the intensive care unit.

He explained that the treating medical team conducted tests and precise imaging to assess El-Laythi's condition, while several members of his band are receiving treatment inside the hospital.

For his part, the head of the musicians' syndicate in the Minya Governorate, Hassan Abdel Aziz, stated that Ismail El-Laythi's condition is unstable and requires close monitoring, pointing out the difficulty of transferring him to another hospital at this time due to the seriousness of his health condition.