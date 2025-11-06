شارك الفنان الدكتور عبدالله رشاد، خلال الأسبوع الماضي، في عملين وطنيين متتابعين، ضمن مناسبتين رسميتين متفرقتين، مقدّمًا حضورًا فنيًا يعكس استمراريته في المشاركة بالأعمال ذات الطابع الوطني.

جاءت المشاركة الأولى في أوبريت افتتاح بطولة العالم بمشاركة 25 دولة، الذي نظمته وزارة الداخلية بمشاركة الفنانة غادة شيري، وتضمّن لوحات غنائية احتفالية تجمع بين الطابع الوطني والمضمون العالمي للحدث.

كما شارك رشاد في أوبريت «إمارة الجوف»، ضمن فعاليات مهرجان القريات، بمشاركة الفنانة زينة عماد، حيث قدّم العمل محتوى فنيًا يستعرض هوية المنطقة وموروثها الثقافي بأسلوب غنائي جماعي يبرز تنوّع المشهد الفني المحلي.

وتأتي هذه المشاركات امتدادًا لحضور الدكتور عبدالله رشاد في عدد من الفعاليات الوطنية على مدى مسيرته، التي شهدت أعمالًا متعددة في مناسبات رسمية ومهرجانات مختلفة داخل المملكة.