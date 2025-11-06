Artist Dr. Abdullah Rashad participated last week in two consecutive national works, during two separate official occasions, presenting an artistic presence that reflects his continuity in participating in works of a national character.

The first participation was in the opening operetta of the World Championship, which included 25 countries, organized by the Ministry of Interior with the participation of artist Ghada Shari. It featured celebratory musical performances that combined the national character with the global significance of the event.

Rashad also participated in the operetta "Emirate of Al-Jouf," as part of the Al-Qurayyat Festival, alongside artist Zeina Imad, where he presented artistic content that showcases the identity of the region and its cultural heritage through a collective musical style that highlights the diversity of the local artistic scene.

These participations are an extension of Dr. Abdullah Rashad's presence in a number of national events throughout his career, which has seen multiple works in official occasions and various festivals within the Kingdom.