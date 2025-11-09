The residents of the Al-Urfah neighborhood (north of Taif) are waiting for the relevant authorities to complete the basic services that they have been expecting for some time, especially since the neighborhood is crowded with residents and sees many visitors.

Tarik Awad and Abdulmajid Al-Mutairi told "Okaz": The neighborhood is witnessing remarkable urban expansion, but some services still need improvement. They pointed out that residents travel long distances to access healthcare and education, especially since there is only one middle school for boys and another for girls, forcing them to take their children daily to neighboring neighborhoods. They are calling for the establishment of new elementary, middle, and high schools in the neighborhood, noting that there are lands designated for education within the plan, which would eliminate the hassle of daily travel to distant schools in other neighborhoods.

On the health side, Bassem Abdulrahman and Mohammed Naseef Al-Sharif expressed their astonishment at the absence of a health center serving the neighborhood. They said: Al-Urfah is located on the international road (Riyadh - Taif), which experiences high traffic density, especially during the Hajj seasons and holidays, explaining that the establishment of a comprehensive health center has become essential to deal with emergencies and save lives, while its absence poses a danger to residents and road users, and burdens patients and the elderly, noting that they are forced to resort to private clinics that strain them financially.

In municipal matters, both Saif Hamijan and Majdi Hamdi Al-Qurashi spoke about the poor lighting, paving, and asphalt, as well as the spread of waste, construction debris, and stray dogs, demanding the Taif Municipality to quickly address these observations and improve municipal services.

Turki Al-Subaie wished for improved coverage of the telecommunications network, pointing out that the problem has worsened after the implementation of blended learning in schools, as students rely on the internet to access the "Madrasati" platform, and he called on the Communications Authority for urgent intervention to improve the service.