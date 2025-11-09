ينتظر سكان حي العرفاء (شمالي الطائف)، من الجهات ذات العلاقة، أن تستكمل نقص الخدمات الأساسية التي ينتظرونها منذ فترة، خصوصاً أن الحي يكتظ بالسكان، ويشهد زوّاراً كُثراً.

وقال طارق عوض وعبدالمجيد المطيري لـ«عكاظ»: إن الحي يشهد توسعاً عمرانياً لافتاً، لكن بعض الخدمات ما زالت بحاجة إلى تحسين. وأشارا إلى أن الأهالي يقطعون مسافات طويلة للحصول على الرعاية الصحية والتعليم، خصوصاً أنه لا يضم سوى متوسطة واحدة للبنين وأخرى للبنات، ما يجبرهم على الذهاب بأبنائهم يومياً للأحياء المجاورة، مطالبين بإنشاء مدارس ابتدائية ومتوسطة وثانوية جديدة في الحي، مشيرين إلى وجود أراضٍ خاصة بالتعليم داخل المخطط، تنهي مشقة الانتقال يومياً إلى مدارس بعيدة في الأحياء الأخرى.

وفي الجانب الصحي، أبدى باسم عبدالرحمن، ومحمد نصيف الشريف، استغرابهما من غياب مركز صحي يخدم الحي، وقالا: العرفاء تقع على الطريق الدولي (الرياض – الطائف) الذي يشهد كثافة مرورية عالية، خصوصاً في مواسم الحج والإجازات، موضحين أن إنشاء مركز صحي متكامل بات ضرورة للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة وإنقاذ الأرواح، في حين غيابه يشكل خطراً على السكان ومرتادي الطريق، ويرهق المرضى وكبار السن، مشيرين إلى أنهم يضطرون للجوء إلى المستوصفات الأهلية التي ترهقهم مادياً.

وفي الشأن البلدي، تحدث كل من سيف هميجان ومجدي حمدي القرشي، عن ضعف الإنارة والرصف والسفلتة وانتشار النفايات ومخلفات البناء والكلاب الضالة، مطالبين أمانة الطائف، بسرعة معالجة هذه الملاحظات وتحسين الخدمات البلدية.

وتمنّى تركي السبيعي، تحسين تغطية شبكة الاتصالات، مشيراً إلى أن المشكلة تفاقمت بعد تطبيق التعليم المدمج في المدارس، إذ يعتمد الطلاب على الإنترنت للدخول إلى منصة (مدرستي)، وطالب هيئة الاتصالات بالتدخل العاجل لتحسين الخدمة.