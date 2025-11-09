طالب عدد من سكان حي الموظفين بمحافظة أحد رفيدة التابعة لمنطقة عسير، الجهات المختصة بمنع عودة الشاحنات، التي تتسبب في الخطر والضرر والإرباك لسكان الحي، مطالبين بسفلتة ممر ترابي لا يزال يشكّل تشوهاً بصرياً، وصيانة الشوارع الداخلية. وقال لـ«عكاظ» عبدالرحمن القحطاني: منذ مدة ونحن نطالب بصيانة مواقع عدة في شوارع الحي التي ألحقت الضرر بالمركبات بشكل مستمر، مع سفلتة أو أرصفة شارع ترابي يربط الحي بطريق الملك خالد الرئيسي الذي يشكل تشوهاً بصرياً؛ نتيجة استمراره على حاله ترابياً دون سفلتته أو أرصفته بشكل مناسب.

وأضاف عبدالله الشهراني: نطالب بشدة بمنع عودة الشاحنات على مسار الشارع المتجه لحي آل بريد؛ إذ تشكل خطراً كبيراً عند دورانها في ظل إغلاقها المسار، وضررها على طبقة الأسفلت التي تحتاج لصيانة، إذ من المفترض اتجاهها مباشرة عبر طريق الملك خالد الرئيسي.

وطالب سعيد القحطاني الجهات ذات العلاقة بوضع لوحات تحذيرية، وقال: مواقع عدة في شوارع الحي تحتاج لصيانتها بطبقات أسفلتية نتيجة ضررها على مركبات سكان وزائري الحي ومنسوبي ثانوية الفواز.