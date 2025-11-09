A number of residents in the Al-Muwazzafin neighborhood of the Ahad Rufaida governorate, which is part of the Asir region, have called on the relevant authorities to prevent the return of trucks that pose danger, damage, and disruption to the residents of the neighborhood. They are demanding the paving of a dirt path that still constitutes an eyesore, as well as the maintenance of the internal streets. Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani told "Okaz": "For some time, we have been requesting the maintenance of several locations in the neighborhood's streets that have continuously damaged vehicles, along with the paving or sidewalks of a dirt road that connects the neighborhood to the main King Khalid Road, which is an eyesore due to its continued state as an unpaved road without proper asphalt or sidewalks."

Abdullah Al-Shahrani added: "We strongly demand the prevention of trucks returning on the road leading to the Al-Bareed neighborhood; they pose a significant danger when turning, especially since they block the lane, and they damage the asphalt layer that needs maintenance. They should ideally be directed directly via the main King Khalid Road."

Saeed Al-Qahtani called on the relevant authorities to place warning signs, stating: "Several locations in the neighborhood's streets need maintenance with asphalt layers due to the damage they cause to the vehicles of residents, visitors to the neighborhood, and staff of Al-Fawaz Secondary School."