•• My friend, whom I greatly appreciate, burns a pile of straw for a needle.. He sees himself as a great legend and a leaf that never falls.. He breathes the greatness of self, so he cannot face the harshness of endings.. When he dreams of something that occupies his mind to the point of obsession, he emerges from it only broken.. The abundance of his illusions has turned him into a piece of sugar that dissolves quickly.. Dreams of arrogance deceive him into thinking he is grand, while in reality, he is like an ant that believes it is the largest of animals.

•• It is one of life's traditions for every person to dream of everything that tickles their hopes.. For those who live their lives without dreams; their days are meaningless and tasteless.. As for the one obsessed with his fragile and light dreams, who pursues them with the passion of a child, they will suddenly evaporate from him.. And for the one who gazes at his dreams with a far-reaching vision, there will come a day when he sits in silence.. So let us not make our dreams rootless, limiting their sweetness.. And let us not dream without grounding, depriving ourselves of their happiness.

•• The experience of "regulated dreaming" is enjoyable and beautiful, providing a sense of security.. Its practitioners are a pluralistic state living in more than one person.. They speak to time with dreams as vast as the universe, and with a blend of high spirits and enjoyment of life.. They see life with absolute happiness and complete joy.. Their hearts are filled with lights that shine with decorations of icons embodying joy.. Calm smiles and thousands of laughs resonate in their souls.. Time obeys them in their luminous journey, balancing between dream and reality.

•• As for those with absolute dreams, they tremble in fear when they are unable to achieve them.. Life exposes them under the ashes of false dreams, causing them to lick their joy and their throats to dry up.. There is something that suggests a storm of tears awaits them at the door.. They cry brokenly under a pool of hot tears, and everything in their lives will weep for them.. In harsh moments, they become infected with a madness for everything beautiful.. Confusion chokes their voices as if they are stepping into the world for the first time.