•• صديقي الذي أقدِّره كثيراً، يحرق كومة من القش من أجل إبرة.. يرى في ذاته أنه أسطورة كبرى وورقة لا تسقط أبداً.. يتنفس عظمة الذات فلا يستطيع مواجهة قسوة النهايات.. حين يحلم بشيء تحتله أحلامه حد الهوس فلا يخرج منها إلا منكسراً.. كثرة أوهامه جعلت منه قطعة سكر سريعة الذوبان.. أحلام خيلاء توهمه بالتعاظم، وحقيقته أنه كنملة تظن بأنها أضخم الحيوانات.

•• من سنن الحياة أن يحلم كل إنسان بكل شيء يداعب آماله.. فمن يعش حياته بلا أحلام؛ فأيامه بلا معنى ولا طعم.. أما المهووس بأحلامه الهشة والخفيفة ويمارسها بشغف الأطفال، فسوف تتبخر عنه فجأة.. ومن يحدق في أحلامه مد البصر، سوف يأتيه يوم يجلس صامتاً.. فلا نجعل أحلامنا بلا جذور فنحدُّ من حلاوتها.. ولا نحلم بلا رسوخ فنحرم أنفسنا من سعادتها.

•• تجربة «الحلم المُقنن» ممتعة وبديعة تشعر بشيء من الأمان.. أصحابه حالة تعددية يعيشون في أكثر من إنسان.. يحدثون الزمان بأحلام حجمها الكون، وبمزيج من علو الروح والتمتع بالحياة.. يرون الحياة بسعادة مطلقة وفرح كامل.. تحتل قلوبهم أضواء تشع أنواراً مزينة بأيقونات تجسد الفرح.. ترن على أرواحهم ابتسامات هادئة وآلاف من الضحكات.. يطيعهم الزمان لمسيرتهم نورانية سامقة، وتوازنهم بين الحلم والحقيقة.

•• أما ذوو الأحلام المطلقة، فيرتجفون خائفين حين يعجزون عن تحقيقها.. تعرِّيهم الحياة تحت رماد الأحلام المزيفة، فيلعقون فرحهم ويتيبس ريقهم.. فثمة شيء يوحي بأن عاصفة دموع تنتظرهم على الأبواب.. يبكون بانكسار تحت بركة من الدمع الساخن، وكل شيء في حياتهم سيبكي عليهم.. يصابون في لحظات قاسية باللوثة لكل ما هو جميل.. ارتباك يخنق أصواتهم وكأنهم يخرجون إلى العالم للمرة الأولى.